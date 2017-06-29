Officials urge health precaution: avoid breathing in smoke

Families within the vicinity of the Goodwin Fire, including those not yet in the evacuation zones but close enough to see the fire or plumes of white smoke, need to take precautions as the conditions have not yet abated.

Yavapai County Public Information Officer David McAtee said health professionals are advising anyone who has asthma or other respiratory ailments to keep their medications and inhalers close by, or if they have been evacuated without those needed items to call either their doctors or the county Health Department.

Children with asthma should not play outdoors, and in general, people should limit any activities that will expose them to the smoke. McAtee said the county and state are monitoring air quality, and if they get into danger zones will be posting alerts on all their websites. At this time, the air quality in the Prescott and Prescott Valley areas has not been deemed severe, but clearly precautions need to be taken, McAtee said.

“Breathe as little smoky air as possible,” McAtee advised.

Windows should be kept closed in cars and homes with the air conditioners turned up; in some cases air filters for those with respiratory ailments might be required,

McAtee said.

If people are outdoors and begin to feel dizzy or ill, McAtee said they should seek medical attention.

The Community Health Center at the Health Services complex on Commerce Drive is making special allowances for those who may need immediate medical attention, or who may have been evacuated without needed medications. Those people should contact the center and make an appointment to avoid any long waits.

Other precautionary measures that emergency management folks advise include making certain people have emergency provisions in their vehicles and homes, including plenty of water, non-perishable snacks, prescriptions, water, snacks, prescriptions, a change of clothes and a flashlight. When preparing for an evacuation, people need to consider the five P’s: pets, papers, prescriptions, photographs and personal computer, McAtee said.

“Make sure you have those five things, and then you’re pretty good,” McAtee said. “Be prepared now. Once you’re told to evacuate, it’s too late.”

Once a family is evacuated from their home, McAtee said they are advised to put a white towel over the doorknob so that firefighters can see that the home has been evacuated, saving them time to focus on those who still need to leave. Homeowners should also ensure that all appliances are unplugged, gas is turned off, drapes and blinds are closed, exterior lights are turned on, and all doors and windows are locked.

For those concerned about pets, dogs and cats can be taken to the evacuation shelter at Bradshaw Mountain High School and large animals such as horses and livestock can be relocated to the old fairgrounds on Highway 89, an Emergency Management notice states.

Though air quality measurements still indicate that the wildfire has not yet created a severe health hazard, emergency and local health officials say that fine particles of soot and ash an infiltrate people’s lungs and can cause eye, nose, mouth and throat irritation, coughing, trouble breathing, even tightening in the chest.

Bottom line: be cautious. Avoid exposure to the wildfire and smoke, stay safe and be prepared, McAtee emphasized.

For additional information, track the Yavapai County Emergency Managers Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ycoem

To reach the Community Health Center, call 928-583-1000.

