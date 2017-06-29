Local Sports in Brief: Inaugural Stars & Bars softball tourney begins Saturday

Seven teams from around the state of Arizona, California and New Mexico will be competing in the inaugural Stars & Bars Open Men’s Fast Pitch NAFA Softball Tournament on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday July 2. Teams include Regulators and Big EZ from Prescott, the Wolf Pack from Prescott Valley, the Bandits from Phoenix, Those Guys from Long Beach, California, the Homeboys from Gallup, New Mexico, and McCoy 913 of Red Rock, New Mexico. Games start on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Mountain View Park 8600 E Nace in Prescott Valley. Sunday’s playoffs will be played starting at 8 a.m. with championship game scheduled at noon. No admission fee.

Mile Hi Horseshoe Club: Tall Pines Tournament winners

The Mile Hi Horseshoe Club played its Tall Pines Tournament this past weekend at the Watson Lake Park courts in Prescott. Winners were as follows. In Flight A, Ron Davis of Mayer placed first, followed by Frank Farley of Phoenix (second) and Sherri Ochoa of Dewey (third). In Flight B, Frank Marlow of Phoenix placed first, followed by Ken Jose of Las Vegas (second) and Gary Carter of Prescott (third). Ten pitchers competed in the tournament. The Mile Hi Horseshoe Club concluded its first eight-week session of league play on Thursday. Players will take July off before returning to the courts for another eight-week session in August. For more information about the Club, call Cal Cordes at 928-583-4258.

Golf results

The Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club played its June 26 tournament on the South Course in Prescott with the “2-Man Best Ball” format. In the first flight, the team of Ron Weiss and Rich Gilbert shot a 72, with Jerry Shayne and Jack Marr taking low net with a 61. In the second flight, an 80 was good for low gross for Bryce Rollins and Jim Heidkamp, while a low net of 63 went to Charley Shipman and Steve McKeen. In the third flight, Gene Howell and Mike Sherman fired an 82, and Chuck Gibson and Gene Forsythe took low net with a 59.

On June 28, the Club played its tournament on the North Course with the format of “2-Man Best Ball-Blind Draw.” In the first flight, shooting a 71 was Ron Weiss and John Spehar, with a low net of 59 going to Ron Brunswig and Don Stever. In the second flight, Rich Gilbert and Jerry Shayne shot an 80, with John Koch and Barry Tull taking low net with a 62. In the third flight, Brian Elliott and Chuck Gibson grabbed low gross with an 83, while Larry Richey and Dan Scafani took low net with a 60. In the fourth flight, an 86 was good for low gross from Jim Heidkamp and George Skirm, while a low net of 57 went to Mike Sherman and Buddy Stein. To join Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club, which is conducting its membership drive, visit ahmgc.com or call 928-458-5212.

Prescott Golf & Country Club’s Men’s Club played “Nassau” June 21 on the course near Dewey. Winners were as follows. On the front nine, Darrell King and Randy Haynes tied for first with identical scores of 34. On the back nine, Bob Wetzel and Don Brehm tied for first with identical scores of 33.5. Clifford Bush registered the best total score with a 65.