Letter: Slow the growth

Editor:

What in the world are the Prescott city leaders thinking when they say they want to encourage “economic growth” for Prescott? This rhetoric for growth would be trying to turn Prescott area into a miniature Los Angeles: I have seen the ghettos in Los Angeles and my neighbors and I were gentrified out of our homes by “growth.”

But there are issues we should all be discussing: The need for a good, regularly-scheduled community bus line to decrease commuter traffic and increasing access on 69 and 89; protection of the Prescott community against the increasing risk to electricity and water supplies from powerful Western cities who are increasingly desperate for water (see Prof. Jonathan Overpeck’s 2016 presentation on the Colorado river at University of Arizona on the Colorado river watershed, hot drought, and climate change — it’s on youtube).

Such plans take time, and must be discussed starting now. Then there’s City investment in home rainwater- and graywater-capture systems; investment in helping folks on limited incomes insulate their homes, saving energy and improving child health.

There’s commitment to solar panel installations and to looking seriously at wind energy. All of these will require the hiring and training of many local folks (that means new important skilled jobs), and these are the very things that will help Prescott endure what global warming is guaranteed to send our way soon (see Prof. David Battisti’s 2016 University of Arizona lecture on climate change and food security — it’s also on youtube). The need for more comprehensive and modern medical access is a whole separate story.

Patti Michelle Sheaffer

Prescott