Letter: Our burden

Editor:

Re: City of Prescott Ballot Proposition 443, in the August Primary, all mail election:

Repetition of opinion does not create fact, and the uninformed people who mention bankruptcy as an alternative to meeting our obligation to our public safety employees serves no rational purpose.

Although the debt was created by forces beyond our control and is a state and national problem of failing investment assets, we still owe the more than $80 million dollars to the Prescott portion of the fund and any future remedies expected of a state committee studying the problem is another foolish opinion not based in reality.

Prescott is a proud community and we have always met our obligations even when a reputed miner’s candle burned down the town. The bank gave the Sheriff a sack of money to keep the merchants who built the tent city on the Plaza in business and within six months the partially constructed Bank of Arizona was completed and in business.

That’s the Prescott spirit and we meet our obligations with pride, not whining about leaving the burden for someone else.

Elisabeth F. Ruffner

Prescott