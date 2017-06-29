KornUkopia Calendar: June 30-July 9

Ongoing

“Meeting the 4 O’Clock Train” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., chronicling the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. 928-445-3122.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.

20th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market, July 8-9 at Sharlot Hall Museum – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Pottery, jewelry, paintings, sculptures, carvings, weavings, and more – including activities, entertainment and demonstrations. Admission: $10 adults, $8 museum members, and 17 and younger get in free. 928-445-3122 or sharlot.org.

Friday, June 30

Kiwanis Kiddie Parade, 9 to 11 a.m., courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Prescott.

World’s Oldest Rodeo Performance, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Grounds. $16-$25. worldsoldestrodeo.com

Annual Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., BMO Harris Bank parking lot, 303 N. Montezuma St., Prescott. 21 and over. $5 per person.

Saturday, July 1

61st Annual Pancake Breakfast, 6 to 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Live music by the Gurley Girls. $6; free for children under 10. Proceeds go to Prescott Community Food Bank.

First Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament, 8 a.m., American Legion Park on Bob Street, Prescott Valley. Sponsored by American Legion Post 108 in association with the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club. Open to all. Non-professional blind draw doubles event; semiprofessional handicapped event. $10 entry fee; horseshoes available. Gary, 928-713-6339.

Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Parade, 9 a.m., downtown Prescott. Parade theme: Legends Live Among us.

Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, July 1-3, courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott.

World’s Oldest Rodeo Performance, 1:30 and 7:30 p.m., Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Grounds. $16-$25. worldsoldestrodeo.com

Annual Rodeo Dance, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., BMO Harris Bank parking lot, 303 N. Montezuma St., Prescott. 21 and over. $5 per person.

First Saturday Art Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Jerome. Donna, 928-301-3004.

Live music, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Prescott Crush Wine Café at Frontier Village. Lisa A’more will perform.

Sunday, July 2

Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, July 1-3, courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott.

World’s Oldest Rodeo Performance, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Grounds. $16-$25. worldsoldestrodeo.com.

Fourth of July Americana Fest at the Highlands Center, 1375 S. Walker Road, at 6 p.m. – includes Dear Lemon Trees, the Robby Roberson Band, Tom and Christa Agostino with Meg Bohrman, and Folka Polka. highlandscenter.org.

Monday, July 3

Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Art & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, July 1-3, courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott.

World’s Oldest Rodeo Performance, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Grounds. $16-$25. worldsoldestrodeo.com

Tuesday, July 4

Clarkdale’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July, 7 to 11 a.m., Clarkdale Town Park, 1001 Main St. in Clarkdale. Raising of the colors and welcome address at 7 a.m. Pancake breakfast hosted by Clarkdale Police Department and Verde Valley Fire District from 7 to 9 a.m. (Breakfast cost is $5 adults, $4 12 and younger. Credit/debit cards accepted.) Also free fire truck rides, children’s carnival games and a patriotic concert by Cottonwood Community band at 9:30 a.m. clarkdale.az.gov/Old_Fashioned_Fourth_of_July.htm.

CANCELED: Chino Valley Fourth of July Celebration, 3 p.m., various locations in Chino Valley. Food trucks, games, bounce houses, night swim lesson at Aquatic Center. Fireworks show starts at around 9:15. Wristbands $12 in advance (purchase at Aquatic Center); $15 day of event.

World’s Oldest Rodeo Performance, 7:30 p.m., Prescott Frontier Days Inc. Rodeo Grounds. $16-$25. worldsoldestrodeo.com

Thursday, July 6

“Till Death Do Us Part – I Want to Bring My Loved One Home,” noon, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott. A free Senior Connection presentation by Sarah Twombly and Shanon Jauregui of Good Samaritan Society Hospice. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@seniorconnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Arizona Humanities Lecture: “On the Arizona Frontier Ranch Medicine,” 5 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Author Jan Cleere shares the life and work of Louise L. Serpa, who left New York society to become the first woman to venture inside the rodeo arena and shoot photos for almost 50 years. 928-777-1526.

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

National Female Playwrights Onstage Festival: Hot Mess, 7:30 p.m., Perkins Hall, First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., in downtown Prescott. The festival features 12 short play and monologues that range from comedies to dramas in a mix of entertaining genres. $15. www.LittleBlackDressINK.org

Friday, July 7

Road 1 South, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

National Female Playwrights Onstage Festival: Hot Mess, 7:30 p.m., Perkins Hall, First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., in downtown Prescott. The festival features 12 short play and monologues that range from comedies to dramas in a mix of entertaining genres. $15. www.LittleBlackDressINK.org.

“Honky Tonk Sweethearts, The Great Ladies of Country,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 East Gurley St. A salute to the mothers of country music featuring the voices of Patsy Cline, the Carter Sisters, and the sounds of Kitty Wells and Loretta Lynn, as well as many others. Tickets: 928-777-1370 or prescottelkstheater.com.

Saturday, July 8

Yavapai Flute Circle, noon to 2:30 p.m., 2nd floor Children’s Program Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. People of all ages and levels of experience are welcome.

National Female Playwrights Onstage Festival: Hot Mess, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Perkins Hall, First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., in downtown Prescott. The festival features 12 short play and monologues that range from comedies to dramas in a mix of entertaining genres. $15. www.LittleBlackDressINK.org

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Arcosanti presents Italian Night featuring pianist Sonya Kumiko Lee and vocalist Melina Kalomas. Celebrate all things Italian with a dinner including an Arcosanti tradition of pasta served in a wheelbarrel and the performance. Tour of Arcosanti, 5 p.m.; dinner at 6; and performance at 7:30. 928-632-7135 or arcosanti.org.

Sunday, July 9

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 2 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Prescott POPS Symphony “POPS and Patriots” Concert, 3 to 5 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Including Richard Rodgers’ “Victory at Sea,” a medley of U.S. military hymns and John Williams’ score from “The Patriot.” $5-$25. Prescottpops.com