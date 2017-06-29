Gov. Ducey declares state of emergency due to Goodwin Fire

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Wednesday, June 28, declared a state of emergency in Yavapai County in response to the Goodwin Fire, directing $200,000 of emergency funds to the fire suppression efforts and making eligible reimbursements for emergency response and recovery costs.



“My office continues to coordinate with state agencies and local emergency response officials with a focus on saving lives, protecting property and making sure evacuees have the shelter and support necessary,” Ducey said. “This emergency declaration will ensure every necessary resource at the state’s disposal is made available to assist firefighters and provide aid to displaced residents. We continue to stand ready to take further action as needed and provide whatever support is necessary. I thank all the firefighters, first responders and professionals involved in this effort for their continued dedication.”

In addition to the order by Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Department of Public Safety has provided units to assist with traffic control and evacuations and has additional units, including aviation assets, standing by as needed.

The Arizona Department of Health Services is coordinating with local aid officials to help meet evacuation shelter and other health needs.

Ducey’s declaration also is a key requirement should federal aid resources be requested.

Prescott Valley Mayor Harvey Skoog Wednesday morning signed an emergency declaration offering the Town’s assistance to surrounding communities affected by the Goodwin Fire.

The declaration authorized Town Manager Larry Tarkowski, Police Chief Bryan Jarrell, and other Town department heads to take reasonable steps to offer the assistance of personnel, equipment, facilities, services and other resources to state, local and federal agencies and people who are displaced by the fire.

The Town opened several water stations in the Dewey area to serve those displaced by the fire. Stations are manned to assist those who need water. The first station is the second fire hydrant south of Hendrickson in the Antelope Meadows commercial area in Dewey. Three additional stations are on Village Way in front of the Villages at Lynx Creek. Stations are the first three hydrants north of Bradshaw Mountain Road.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is assisting with traffic control and security as needed in evacuated areas or in areas under evacuation orders. Officers also provided assistance at the Bradshaw Mountain High School, the Prescott Valley shelter location for people and animals displaced by the fire.

