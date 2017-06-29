Goodwin Fire grows to more than 20,000 acres

The Goodwin Fire was reported at 20,400 acres and 1 percent containment Wednesday evening, June 28.

Fire crews were successful in keeping the advancing flames from entering Mayer, due to previous fuels mitigation treatment in the area, but evacuations were ordered in more communities that had been given pre-evacuation instructions.

About 1,000 people were working the fire Wednesday, but they battled the triple threat of high temperatures, low humidity and winds that gusted up to 30 mph.

Incident Commander John Pierson said, “We do know that there have been some structures lost,” but that crews have not had the chance to go in yet and assess what they were or how many have been destroyed.

“I would tell our communities, especially within the Highway 69 corridor, that there is a likelihood of more evacuation, based on the expected weather and conditions,” Pierson said. “If the fire becomes established … we’ll be working with the Yavapai Sheriff’s department to implement evacuation procedures (in Dewey-Humboldt).”

Central Arizona Fire Chief Scott Freitag said the incident command team had requested his agency initiate a general recall, which calls all off-duty employees to work, Wednesday for structure protection duty.

“We called a general recall to staff additional equipment,” Freitag said, “and that equipment is being utilized to protect properties within our fire district boundaries.”

Ducey statement

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a declaration of emergency in Yavapai County, directing $200,000 of emergency funds to the fire suppression efforts, making state government assets available to the firefight, and making eligible reimbursements for emergency response and recovery costs.



“I want the residents of Yavapai County to know the Goodwin Fire is the state of Arizona’s top priority right now, and we remain fully engaged on the ground with our partners,” Ducey said. “Not only do our hearts go out to those who have been displaced, but … as always, we are indebted to the firefighters, first responders and local community leaders who are managing and fighting this fire, as well as the many other fires throughout the state right now. The next 24 hours will be critical, and the state will provide whatever support and resources are necessary to assist firefighters and residents in the region.”

Ducey’s declaration also is a key requirement should federal aid resources be requested.

Prescott Valley Mayor Harvey Skoog Wednesday morning signed an emergency declaration offering the Town’s assistance to surrounding communities affected by the Goodwin Fire.

Evacuations have been ordered for:

Walker;

Chauncy Ranch Road;

Blue Hills;

Potato Patch;

Mountain Pine Acres;

Dewey, west of Highway 69;

Mayer;

the area west of Highway 69, from Mayer to Poland Junction;

Poland Junction, Chaparral Hills and the Breezy Pines subdivision;

The evacuation remains in place for Pine Flat.

The Sheriff’s Office has issued a pre-evacuation order for Dewey-Humboldt.

The Mayer Justice Court was closed on Wednesday, due to the mandatory evacuation caused by the Goodwin Fire, Yavapai County Deputy Court Administrator Shelly Bacon said.

Bacon said it’s not known when the court will re-open, and that phone calls are being answered with only general information being provided because staff currently does not have access to case information at this time.

Hearings scheduled through the evacuation period and until the court reopens will be reset. Those scheduled for a hearing during this time will be notified by mail of the new hearing date.

The court will be very lenient regarding any late payments and late fees will not be assessed while the court is closed, Bacon added.

The Dewey-Humboldt Magistrate Court remains open unless they are forced to evacuate.

Public Meeting

Fire officials will hold a public meeting Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m. at the Life Pointe Church, 10100 Highway 69 in Prescott Valley.

Shelters

A shelter has been set up at the Bradshaw Mountain High School, 6000 E Long Look Drive in Prescott Valley off of Glassford Hill Road.

The Yavapai College campus on Sheldon Street in Prescott is also set up to shelter evacuees. The shelter is in the gym. Animal Disaster Services is caring for small animals in Building 2.

Prescott Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes reported that the city had opened up the Watson Lake Campground on Wednesday, June 28, to help accommodate campers who were being evacuated from the Prescott National Forest’s Lynx Lake Campground.

The Lynx Lake Campground, located off Walker Road, has about 40 campsites, and Baynes said some of the campers are in town this week for the July 4 Frontier Days Parade.

Normally, the city’s Watson Lake Campground is open only Thursdays through Mondays, but Baynes said city workers opened the campground one day early to take in some of the evacuated campers.

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services team has been mobilized.

Lt. Elaine Mansoor from The Salvation Army Prescott Corps has been on-site since the fire started and reinforcements are now coming to address the escalating situation.

The Salvation Army has two canteen units on-site capable of serving 1,500 meals per day for residents, first responders and volunteers.

In the last 24 hours, The Salvation Army has fed nearly 100 people at a Red Cross shelter.

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army can text the word Goodwin to 51555

No-Drone Zone

Wednesday evening there was an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), also called a drone, seen flying over the fire. This caused the immediate grounding of all firefighting aircraft. These aircraft are being used extensively to provide protection to threatened structures. This drone incursion endangered the lives of the firefighters operating at the fire and limited their ability to protect the community.

Law enforcement responded to the area and is investigating the incident. The community is reminded that “if you fly, we can’t fly.” There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the fire area and it is illegal to fly a drone within the restricted area. Violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

For additional information please call the Yavapai County Emergency Operations Center at 928-442-5103, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Closure: Highway 69 remains closed from I-17 to Hwy 169.

Reporter Cindy Barks contributed to this story.

