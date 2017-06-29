Fire update: Mayer residents allowed to return home

As winds have calmed and barriers hold, fire officials are feeling confident they’ll see an improvement in containment of the Goodwin Fire today, June 29, said Todd Abel, Southwest Area Incident Management Team operations section chief during a media briefing Thursday morning.

As it stands, the fire is just shy of 25,000 acres and remains at 1 percent containment.

“I think we’ll see that number change today,” Abel said.

Given the progress they’ve made in halting the fire, the evacuation for the community of Mayer will be lifted as of 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29.



However, significant road closures remain in effect.

Access to the community of Mayer will be only from the south, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office news release. Highway 69 will be open from Interstate 17 north to Central Avenue in Mayer. Highway 69 will be closed at Central Avenue to all traffic heading north.



To the north, the other closure point for Highway 69 remains in effect at the intersection of highways 169 and 69. No southbound traffic will be allowed on Highway 69 south of Highway 169. The High Chaparral community and Poland Junction, both east and west of 69, are still under full evacuation.

To access Mayer from the north side of the closure, the community is advised that they should take Highway 69 south to Highway 169, Highway 169 east to I-17, I-17 south to 69, and then Highway 69 north into Mayer.

The closure for Highway 69 remains necessary as firefighters will be completing burnout operations along the roadway north of Poland Junction. These actions are required to create a fire break to help protect the communities to the north, according to the news release.

The following communities remain under mandatory evacuation: Pine Flat, Breezy Pines, Poland Junction, Chauncey Ranch Road, Mt. Union, Walker, Blue Hills, Potato Patch, Dewey west of Highway 69 (excluding Prescott Country Club), and Mountain Pine Acres.