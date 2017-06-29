Dewey residents get evacuation warnings

Wind chimes clanged with a desolate echo in the hills of Dewey-Humboldt Wednesday afternoon as pieces of ash drifted from the smoky sky. Residents on the east side of Highway 69 watched from their porches or hillcrests along Foothills Drive as slurry bombers flew past one after the other, dropping their loads in the Blue Hills west of town.

About noon on Wednesday, residents in the upper Blue Hills area west of Highway 69 received mandatory evacuation orders. Pre-evacuation notices went out for all residents of Dewey-Humboldt late Tuesday evening, including as far south as Prescott Golf and Country Club. Those east of Highway 69 remained on pre-evac status throughout the day.

“We want to stay calm, but we want to be prepared,” said Dewey-Humboldt Town Manager Yvonne Kimball, soon after she posted notices canceling the special council meeting set for Wednesday evening.

Resident Mark Sinclair was checking his mail at the Humboldt Post Office, the back seat of his car loaded with photo albums and heirloom items.

“I have sprinklers set up on my roof ready to turn on if I have to evacuate. I have been out trimming trees all day, and I have three cars packed and ready to go,” he said.

People approached Sgt. Jason Tarr, Department of Public Safety, with questions about evacuation notices and his thoughts on the Goodwin Fire.

“Yesterday we were concerned about the fire jumping across Highway 69 and running all the way to Cottonwood. Today, the focus is there,” he said, pointing southwest from Town Hall. Asked about the chances of the eastside needing to evacuate, Tarr said he thought chances were about 50/50.

Even though they live off Foothills Drive on the eastside, Sandra and Earl Goodwin are staying home until notified otherwise. They transported their two horses to a friend’s property north of Prescott Valley earlier in the day, and then tried to help those with horses in the Blue Hills, but were not allowed in.

“We’ve got boxes of stuff loaded or ready to load here. Unless the fire crosses 69, I don’t anticipate needing to evacuate,” Earl Goodwin said.

He said there are only two roads leading in and out of the Blue Hills, and thought it smart to get residents out so firefighters and vehicles could move quickly and safely into the area.

Orme School, located between Mayer and I-17 south of Highway 169, has no students on campus, but they are conducting a summer camp, said Jessica Calmes, director of admissions.

“We will evacuate to Camp Verde Middle School if it comes to that, but we are hoping it doesn’t. The fire is still a ways away from us,” Calmes said, expressing her gratitude to the men and women fighting the fire.

The Dewey-Humboldt Historical Museum remained closed today, said Director John Young, “for obvious reasons.” He, too, lives on the eastside, and is not feeling frantic.

“I’m a realist. I don’t get that excited about anything. I mean, what are we going to do?” he said. Evacuation will just be “one of those things.”

A tile roof, cement around the house, gravel in parts of the yard, and a “sensible perimeter” keeps Sue Nystrom feeling calmer than most. She has everything packed and ready to go. She can put the cats and dogs into a camper along with emergency supplies, clothing and valuables and drive the half mile out to the highway. She and her husband will head out Highway 89 down to Phoenix to family if they need to get out of town.

Related Stories