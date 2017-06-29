Column: A time for courage and perseverance

President Donald Trump has been in office for six months. Since he announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination over two years ago he has been called a narcissist, an egomaniac, a circus act, a joke, a liar, a racist, a misogynist and a megalomaniac, among other things by the establishment of both parties and the main stream press. He has been compared to Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini. Since taking office, President Trump has been subjected to the vilest threats, the object of assassination in plays and beheading on the Internet, as well as the target of jokes from comedians and late night TV shows.

As if that weren’t enough, his wife, sons and daughters have also been the quarry of left wing predators and so-called entertainers. His political allies and supporters have been subjected to the same smears and attacks, but should have expected such treatment since many of them were described as a “basket of deplorables.” Only courage and perseverance could overcome this wall of negativity.

Why would a billionaire subject himself to such attacks, ridicule and vitriol? Surely a narcissist or egomanic wouldn’t. In the book about the 2016 election titled, “The Game of Thorns,” by Doug Wead, there are insights into both presidential candidates’ motivations. When Trump told his wife that he was considering running, Melania wished that he would not do it. She believe that they had a good life as it was.

Those cynics on the left would point to the dictators listed above and claim that Donald Trump has an unabashed desire for power. Considering the Constitutional restraints of Congress and courts in our form of government, a quest for unrestrained power would appear to be a fool’s errand. Considering his past record in business, real estate and entertainment, a possible motive could be Trump’s tendency to seek and conquer new challenges. A new challenge might overcome the negatives that arise from running for the highest office.

To me, the most coherent explanation is that Donald Trump felt a sense of obligation. While not a politician himself, he has been courted by them and played the political game for decades. Perhaps he has seen the establishments of both parties corrupting our elections by conspiring with each other to create “safe” seats in the House through gerrymandering districts. Maybe Trump observed the heavily-weighted advantage all incumbents have in any elective office and decided it was time to “drain the swamp.”

It is likely that, looking at the political decay from the outside, he came to the determination that only an outsider could fix what was wrong. Trump voters certainly think so. This writer thinks so too, with one addendum. I believe this country has been the recipient of Divine Intervention since its birth. Without it, the upstart United Colonies could not have defeated the premier military power on earth. Abraham Lincoln was the gift from above that helped us survive the Civil War. I know that my liberal friends will have a straightjacket with my name on it and an ambulance waiting to take me to the Funny Farm when they read that I think that Trump was divinely inspired to run for president, to bring us through the most divisive and contentious time since the Civil War. The only proof I offer is the miracle of his election against all odds, predictions and political money spent against him.

