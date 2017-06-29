Birding: Impact of one plant species in a biotic community

This past week I was in Tucson for a few days enjoying a sibling reunion with my four sisters. It was fun to visit some of our old stomping grounds — the houses we lived in, the schools we attended, the churches where we worshipped and the desert where I used to hike and explore.

I moved from Massachusetts to Tucson at age 6 and lived at a boarding school for asthmatic children operated by the National Asthmatic Foundation. The facility was located on West Trails End Road on the east side of the Tucson Mountains. It now houses the State of Arizona’s Correctional Officer’s Training Academy (COTA).

Visiting the school where I lived over 50 years ago brought back a flood of memories, such as being separated from my family for four years at such a young age. The school is situated in a beautiful Sonoran Desert habitat not far from Gates Pass, Tucson Mountain Park and Saguaro National Park.

One morning, we all went for an early morning hike on the Linda Vista Trail at the base of Pusch Peak in the Santa Catalina Mountains. The elevation is about 2,600 feet, and the habitat is characterized by drought-tolerant and heat-tolerant bushes, trees and cacti.

In the month of June, some saguaros are still in bloom, while the fruit on many saguaros is ripening. However, the fruit on some of the saguaros had ripened to the point that it has burst open, exposing the bright red pulpy insides, creating access to hundreds of seeds inside the fruit.

It was interesting to see how many different bird species rely on saguaros for food and nesting, as well as a high point to hunt from and to sing from since they are the tallest plant in the Sonoran desert. Bird species nesting in saguaro cavities get the benefit of shelter from predators and the added benefit of protection from the elements.

There are a limited number of bird species capable of excavating nesting cavities. Such species include the gila woodpecker and gilded flicker. These cavities are also used by a variety of species like elf owls, American kestrels, brown-crested and ash-throated flycatchers.

The last two weeks of June are probably some of the most challenging times for both birds and plants, as this is often the hottest and the driest time of year. It would appear that the summer monsoon rains can’t come soon enough and that all of nature is stretched to its survival limit waiting for the replenishment the summer rains provide.

The fruit of the saguaro attracts a wide variety of bird species including large numbers of white-winged doves, pyrrhuloxia, verdin and house finch.

While many of the birds are benefited by the nectar, fruit and seeds of saguaros, saguaros are in turn benefited by the birds that act as both pollinators and seed dispersal agents. When birds consume the seeds, many of the seeds pass through their digestive system and end up being deposited throughout the desert.

It was fascinating to observe how a single plant species provides such a significant benefit to so many different varieties of birds. If you removed this one plant from the Sonoran desert, the variety and quantity of birds would be affected in a dramatic way.

Applying this reasoning to the Arizona Central Highlands, what impact on wild birds would we have if we removed just one species of vegetation such as ponderosa pine, or pinyon pine, or juniper? Every native plant plays an important role in creating a healthy biotic community.

Until next week, Happy Birding!

Eric Moore is the owner of Jay’s Bird Barn, with three locations in northern Arizona – Prescott, Sedona and Flagstaff. Eric has been an avid birder for over 50 years. If you have questions about wild birds that you would like discussed in future articles, email him at eric@jaysbirdbarn.com.