World's Oldest Rodeo Preview: Seven days of fun begins Wednesday night

Nightly Performances
Grand Entry
Wild Horse Race
Steer Wrestling
Bareback Riding
Tie-Down Roping
Saddle Bronc Riding
Team Roping
Women’s Barrel Racing
Bull Riding
Rodeo Schedule
Wednesday, June 28 - 7:30 p.m.
Daily Courier Night
Thursday, June 29 - 7:30 p.m.
Wrangler - Tough Enough to Wear Pink
Friday, June 30 - 7:30 p.m.
Jack Daniel’s
Saturday, July 1 - 1:30 p.m.
Murphy’s Restaurant
Saturday, July 1 - 7:30 p.m.
Coors/Canyon Distributing
Sunday, July 2 - 7:30 p.m.
Country Bank
Monday, July 3 - 7:30 p.m.
York/Ram
Tuesday, July 4 - 1:30 p.m.
Pepsi
The 2017 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo begins today, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive, and follows with seven more performances through next Tuesday, July 4.
A Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)-sanctioned rodeo, Prescott Frontier Days will feature 597 contestants during what’s affectionately called rodeo’s “Cowboy Christmas” period, from late June through July.
Frontier Days attracts dozens of pro rodeo’s best cowboys each year, in part because of its tradition as the “World’s Oldest Rodeo.” Top-placing cowboys in every competitive event have a chance to win thousands of dollars.
What follows is a list of several of the best cowboys competing in this year’s 130th annual rodeo – from tonight’s performance through the eighth and final performance on July 4.
TOP COWBOYS: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
Bareback Riding
Steven Dent, 31: Seven-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier; from Mullen, Nebraska.
Bull Riding
Scottie Knapp, 26: Won PBR event in Prescott Valley this year; placed sixth in the world in 2016; from Albuquerque.
Tie-Down Roping
Caleb Smidt, 28: Won a world title in 2015; sixth in world standings in 2016; from Huntsville, Texas.
Trell Etbauer, 32: Won three different rodeos this year (two All-Around buckles, one steer wrestling buckle); 10-year pro; from Goodwell, Oklahoma.
Barrel Racing
Jordan Bassett: from Dewey, sponsored by Prescott Frontier Days; grandfather was a world’s champion team roper; father is John Bassett.
Leigh Ann Billingsley
Sarah Rose McDonald Saddle Bronc Riding
Jesse Bail, 37: 12-time NFR qualifier; from Spearfish, South Dakota.
Steer Wrestling
Riley Duvall, 25: NFR qualifier in 2016; nephew of world champion Roy Duvall; from Checotah, Oklahoma.
Marcus Theriot
Trell Etbauer
Team Roping
Jake Barnes, 58: Seven-time world champion header; 27 NFR qualifications; from Scottsdale.
Coleman Proctor, 31: Three-time NFR qualifier (2014-16); from Pryor, Oklahoma.
Marcus Theriot: Header from Mississippi.
Tom Richards, 26: Header from Humboldt; sponsored by Prescott Frontier Days; 2014 NFR qualifier.
Tyler McKnight, 27: Heeler from Wells, Texas.
Derrick Begay, 33: Header from Seba Dalkai, Arizona; seven-time NFR qualifier.
Clay O’Brien Cooper, 56: Heeler for Begay; in 2015, he and Begay placed eighth at the NFR.
Kory Koontz, 46: Heeler from Sudan, Texas; 20-time NFR qualifier.
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
Bareback Riding
Austin Foss, 25: Three-time NFR qualifier (2013-15); from Terrebonne, Oregon.
Tilden Hooper
Kaycee Feild
Mason Clements, 24: Finished 18th in the world standings in 2016; won two rodeos this year, including La Fiesta de los Vaqueros in Tucson and Bell County PRCA Rodeo in Belton, Texas; from Santaquin, Utah.
Tanner Aus, 27: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Granite Falls, Minnesota.
Kelly Timberman, 41: Seven-time NFR qualifier (2004-10); world champion in 2004; from Mills, Wyoming.
Zach Brown
Barrel Racing
Sarah Kieckhefer: Wife of pro rodeo cowboy Rick Kieckhefer of Prescott.
Steer Wrestling
Tommy Cook, 52: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Heber City, Utah.
Kyle Whittaker, 40: Six-time Linderman Award winner; from Chambers, Nebraska.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Roger Kiesner: Former trick roper.
Cody DeMoss, 36: Twelve-time NFR qualifier; from Heflin, Louisiana.
Bradley Harter, 36: Ten-time NFR qualifier; from Weatherford, Texas.
Team Roping
Trevor Brazile, 40: Twenty-three world titles won; 48 NFR qualifications; from Decatur, Texas.
Patrick Smith, 37: Two world titles won; 12 NFR qualifications; from Lipan, Texas.
Blake Teixeira
Monty Joe Petska, 55: Fourteen-time NFR qualifier; from Turlock, California.
Lane Santos
Travis Whitlow
Tyler Getzwiller, 26: from Scottsdale.
Tie-Down Roping
Mark Ocosta
J.C. Monroe
Stetson Vest, 30: One NFR qualification; from Childress, Texas.
Tuf Cooper, 27: Three-time world champion; eight-time NFR qualifier; from Decatur, Texas.
Trevor Brazile
Bull Riding
Joe Frost, 24: Three-time NFR qualifier; from Randlett, Utah.
Josh Frost, 22: Brother of Joe Frost; from Randlett, Utah.
Wyatt Nez
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
Bareback Riding
Jake Brown, 27: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Cleveland, Texas.
Evan Jayne, 35: Two-time NFR qualifier; originally from Marseille, France, now Huntsville, Texas.
Chad Rutherford, 25: from Itasca, Texas.
Chauncey Kirby
Tim O’Connell, 25: Three-time NFR qualifier; from Zwingle, Iowa.
Shane O’Connell, 21: Brother of Tim O’Connell; from Rapid City, South Dakota.
Barrel Racing
Brittney Posey
Jill Welch: from Parker.
Sherry Cervi: from Marana
Saddle Bronc Riding
Ben Rondo
Jacobs Crawley, 29: One-time world champion; six-time NFR qualifier; from Stephenville, Texas.
Sterling Crawley, 26: Three-time NFR qualifier; younger brother of Jacobs Crawley; from Stephenville, Texas.
Steer Wrestling
Christian Pettigrew: son of Ross Pettigrew, past champion.
Jake Trujillo: from Los Alamos, New Mexico.
Team Roping
Jake Cooper, 33: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Monument, New Mexico.
Erich Rogers, 30: Six-time NFR qualifier; from Round Rock.
Cory Petska, 37: Thirteen-time NFR qualifier; from Marana, Arizona.
Riley Minor, 29: Seven-time NFR qualifier; from Ellensburg, Washington.
Brady Minor, 32: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Ellensburg, Washington.
Chad Masters, 36: Ten-time NFR qualifier; two-time world champion; from Clarksville, Tennessee.
Travis Graves, 33: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Jay, Oklahoma.
Luke Brown, 42: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Morgan Mill, Texas.
Jake Long, 33: Six-time NFR qualifier; from Coffeyville, Kansas.
Kaleb Driggers, 27: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Albany, Georgia.
Junior Nogueira, 26: Current All-Around world champion; from Scottsdale.
Aaron Tsinigine, 30: One world title; two-time NFR qualifier; from Tuba City.
Ryan Motes, 36: Four-time world champion; from Weatherford, Texas.
Garrett Tonozzi, 32: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Fruita, Colorado.
Tie-Down Roping
Cory Solomon, 26: Four-time NFR qualifier; from Prairie View, Texas.
Sterling Smith, 33: Two-time NFR qualifier; originally from Prescott, now of Stephenville, Texas.
Ace Slone, 28: From Cuero, Texas.
Bull Riding
Sage Kimzey, 22: Three-time world champion, 2014-16; has won five rodeos and was co-champion of another so far this year; from Strong City, Oklahoma.
SATURDAY, JULY 1
Barrel Racing
Jolee Lautaret-Jordan: From Kingman.
Dolly Lautaret: Jolee’s mother and a past NFR qualifier.
Steer Wrestling
K.C. Jones, 46: Nine-time NFR qualifier; from Decatur, Texas.
Trey Nahrgang: from Buckeye High School; past collegiate champion.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Cody Wright, 40: Two-time world champion; 13-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.
Rusty Wright, 21: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.
Ryder Wright, 19: One-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.
Spencer Wright, 26: One-time world champion; two-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.
Heith DeMoss, 32: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Heflin, Louisiana.
Team Roping
Trey Blackmore and Steve Sherwood: Blackmore is a local cowboy.
Chance Kelton and Ryan Richards: Kelton is from nearby Cordes Lakes.
Bull Riding
Dugan Black
Tyler McVay: from Tucson.
SUNDAY, JULY 2
Steer Wrestling
Cutter Parsons, 34: Past All-Around champion at Prescott Frontier Days; from Marana.
Team Roping
Billy Bob Brown, 25: From Carbon, Texas.
Logan Medlin, 26: From Tatum, New Mexico.
Charly Crawford, 39: Eight-time NFR qualifier; from Prineville, Oregon.
Kyle Lincoln
Clay Parsons
Tie-Down Roping
Clint Cooper, 35: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Decatur, Texas.
Cutter Parsons
Jarrad Hofstetter, 33: Three-time NFR qualifier; from Lubbock, Texas.
MONDAY, JULY 3
Steer Wrestling
Owen Salcito
Josh Peek, 37: Seven-time NFR qualifier; from Pueblo, Colorado.
Bareback Riding
Steven Peebles
Wyatt Denny, 21: One-time NFR qualifier; from Minden, Nevada.
Clayton Biglow, 21: One-time NFR qualifier; from Clements, California.
Luke Creasy, 28: From Brownfield, Alberta, Canada.
Barrel Racing
Nicole DeMers
Bull Riding
Jordan Spears, 25: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Redding, California.
Saddle Bronc Riding
CoBurn Bradshaw, 22: Two-time NFR qualifier; from Beaver, Utah.
Jesse Wright, 28: One-time world champion; six-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.
Jake Wright, 28: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Milford, Utah.
Alex Wright, 30: From Milford, Utah.
Team Roping
Jimmy Fletcher Jr.: From Chino Valley.
Jake Fletcher
Josh Siggins: Top Turquoise Circuit roper; from Coolidge.
Clay Tryan: Three-time world champion; 14 NFR qualifications; from Billings, Montana.
Jade Corkill, 29: Three-time world champion; eight-time NFR qualifier; from Fallon, Nevada.
Tie-Down Roping
Shane Hanchey, 26: One-time world champion; seven-time NFR qualifier; from Sulphur, Louisiana.
Josh Peek
Matt Shiozawa, 37: Nine-time NFR qualifier; from Chubbuck, Idaho.
Jimmy Fletcher Jr.
Clint Robinson, 34: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Spanish Fork, Utah.
TUESDAY, JULY 4
Steer Wrestling
Dean McIntyre: Past Turquoise Circuit champion.
Hunter Cure, 33: Two-time world champion; three-time NFR qualifier.
Damon Padilla: Turquoise Circuit contestant from Rio Rico.
Luke Branquinho, 36: Five-time world champion; 14-time NFR qualifier.
Lane Jones
Barrel Racing
Mary Dolvin: Past NFR qualifier from Wickenburg. Married to Russ Dolvin.
Sarah Rainwater: From Chino Valley.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Taos Muncy, 30: Two-time world champion; eight-time NFR qualifier.
Isaac Diaz, 30: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Desdemona, Texas.
Zeke Thurston, 22: One-time world champion; two-time NFR qualifier; from Big Valley, Alberta, Canada.
Tie-Down Roping
Timber Moore, 31: Five-time NFR qualifier; from Aubrey, Texas.
Joseph Parsons, 32: One-time NFR qualifier; from Marana.
Blair Burk, 43: Fourteen-time NFR qualifier; from Durant, Oklahoma.
Rick Kieckhefer, 39: Past Prescott Frontier Days All-Around champion.
Team Roping
B.J. Campbell, 39: Three-time NFR qualifier; from Aguila, Arizona.
Hal Earnhardt: Tex Earnhardt’s son.
Victor Aros, 45: One-time NFR qualifier; from Marana.
Nate Singletary
Tom Bill Johnson
More like this story
- Texas’ LeMond nabs All-Around buckle at ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’
- Prescott Frontier Days rodeo opens Tuesday with 665 total contestants expected
- Wright wins gold buckle, saddle bronc crown at NFR
- Brothers, sons taking bronc riding by storm
- 'World's Oldest Rodeo' timed events loaded with world-ranked contestants
SUBMIT FEEDBACK