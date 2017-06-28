Updated Goodwin Fire evacuations and closures list

Editor's Note With school out for the summer, if you have children at home alone who might be seeing evacuation notices on social media, please stay in close contact with them and reconsider whether they should be at home without an adult at this time.

UPDATE, Wednesday 11:45 a.m.:

As the Goodwin Fire continues to burn, the following evacuations, pre-evacuations and closures exist, according to the Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team 2 and Noel Fletcher, public information officer on the Goodwin Fire.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for:

Walker

Potato Patch

Mt. Union

Upper Blue Hills

All of Mayer

The area west of Highway 69, from Mayer to Poland Junction

Poland Junction

Chaparral Hills

Breezy Pines

The evacuation remains in place for Pine Flat

Pre-evacuations have been ordered for:

Dewey-Humboldt, including Prescott Country Club.

Orme School

Lower Blue Hills

Mt. Union and Mountain Pine Acres

"Prescott Valley is not on pre-evacuation at this time," Fletcher said.

Shelter

A shelter has been set up at the Bradshaw Mountain High School, 6000 E Long Look Drive in Prescott Valley off of Glassford Hill Rd.

For additional information please call the Yavapai County Emergency Operation Center at (928) 442-5103, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Closures

State Highway 69 is now closed from I-17 to Hwy 169.

A Closure Order on the Prescott National Forest is in effect to provide for the safety of firefighters and the public.

Please visit the Prescott National Forest website (www.fs.fed.us/r3/prescott) or Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5278/) for a map of the closed area.

CodeRed

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office now utilizes CodeRED as its Emergency Notification System (ENS). With this service, YCSO can send messages to residents and businesses within minutes with specific information when an emergency or time-sensitive issue arises.

Although ENS does contain published landline phone number information by default, the Sheriff’s Office may only get landline phone data updates twice a year. This is why it is vital that you register all your phone numbers directly to assure contact in an emergency.

Please go to the Sheriff’s Office website: www.ycsoaz.gov and click on the Emergency Notification System tab or the Code Red link on the home page.

Here is the direct link to Code Red Sign up