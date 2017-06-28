Obituary: Miriam Bernice Harder Bowers

Miriam Bernice Harder Bowers, 96, died June 17, 2017, at her home in Prescott, Arizona.

Miriam was born July 4, 1920, in Versailles, Missouri, to Edward Benjamin Harder and Mary Elizabeth Shearer. Miriam’s professional career was in library work, starting in 1946 as a library clerk at Chaffey Junior College in California, continuing as assistant and then library director at the college from 1956 to 1978, and ending as reference librarian in 1980. She received a librarianship credential from Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles in 1956 and later returned to Immaculate Heart for a master’s degree in library science, which she earned in 1972.



Miriam met her husband, Melvin Bowers, in college and they married in1941. They retired to Prescott, Arizona, in 1980. After joining First Congregational Church, Miriam served on the Board of Trustees and on the board of the Women’s Fellowship. She held several offices in the Prescott chapter of the American Association of University of Women, and was active in Prescott Art Docents, being named Docent of the Year in 1995.



An expert needlewoman, Miriam tailored business suits for herself, sewed most of her daughters’ school dresses, and designed and pieced quilts for her each of her daughters and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining, and, with input from children and grandchildren, assembled a family cookbook.

Although she claimed not to enjoy writing, she kept detailed diaries on a family trip to Europe in 1965 and on a sabbatical trip around the world with Melvin in 1972 and 1973. Genealogy caught her interest, as well, and she was able to find Harder and Bowers ancestors back to the 18th century. In the 1990s she wrote a memoir, “What Else Do You Want to Know? Part of Our Family’s History,” inspired in part by her realization that much of her family’s history had already been lost.



Miriam is survived by daughter Judy Book and her husband, Stan Book; daughter Jan Bowers and her husband, Steve McLaughlin; grandson Vaughn Book and his partner, Elsa Montes; granddaughter Heather Urry and her husband, Bryan Clapper; granddaughter Jen Hudson and her husband, Mark Hudson; and great-grandchildren Kyle Clapper, Andrew Book, Claire Hudson and Emily Hudson.



A memorial service will be held June 30, 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church at 216 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. Miriam will be buried next to Melvin at Heritage Memorial Park in Dewey, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prescott Salvation Army.



Information provided by survivors.