Obituary: James Dale Couch

James Dale Couch, was born on July 2, 1941, in South Bend, Indiana. He died on June 10 in Chino Valley surrounded by his wife and children. He had been a member of his beloved Chino Valley community for 45 years.

He was a commercial truck driver by trade and he hauled everything from livestock, hazardous materials, oversized loads, mail, beer, produce and building materials. During his driving career, he visited most of the states in the United States.





Jim had a great sense of humor and he would do anything to raise money for any organization, which he thought had a worthy cause, just as long as it wasn’t unethical, illegal or immoral. For many years he dressed up for the Silly Cooking Shows sponsored by his church during their fundraising events for the People Who Care organization. Some of the most memorable costumes had him dressed as the Tiki god of Thunder and the Largest Leprechaun in the World.

Jim was especially proud of being one of the founding families in the efforts to build St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church in Chino Valley. He was also very proud of the fact that four generations of the Couch family have attended St. Catherine’s since its inception. He jokingly stated that in order to help establish the church, he had done every job imaginable from being the Parish Council President, Music Director, Usher Coordinator, Lector, Altar Server Coordinator and a Eucharistic Minister; the only thing he hadn’t done was to say Mass or hear Confessions.





Jim was also a very big supporter of Little League during the time we were struggling to establish our own league in Chino. For several years he coached Little League, but the boys had to travel to Prescott in order to play ball. After the Chino Little League received their charter, he became head umpire and served on the LL board. He also served for several years as a player/coach for co-ed adult softball and volleyball teams. Jim had owned two businesses in Chino: 7 C’s Carryout and 7 C’s Service Center. These businesses allowed him to meet many of the Chino residents in the community he loved so much.



Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Leona; daughter Tammara (Michael) Holmes of Chino Valley; son Richard Couch of Denver; daughter Stephanie Bowles (Travis Eaton) of West Jordan, Utah; “adopted” daughters Linda Hartley of Raeford, North Carolina, and Jennifer (Bob) Molina of Paulden; and grandson Sean Holmes of Chino Valley.



In honor of Jim’s love of life, the family is asking that Mass attendees wear cheerful colors for his Celebration of Life Mass on Saturday, July 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church in Chino Valley. The Rosary will be said just prior to the Mass beginning at 10:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to any of Jim’s favorite charities: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33097-9004; St. Vincent DePaul Society, P.O. Box 2159, Chino Valley, AZ 86323, Smile Train, P. O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20077-7377; or People Who Care, P.O. Box 12977, Prescott, AZ 86304.





Jim loved his family, friends, church and community very much and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.





Please visit: www.ruffnerwakelin.com, to sign James’s guest book. Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes assisted with the arrangements.





Information provided by survivors.