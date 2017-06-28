Need for dental X-rays depends on risk factors

Dear Dr. Farnsworth,

How often do I really need to get dental X-rays?

This is a great question that is often asked to dental providers. There are certain oral diseases and conditions that can only be detected with radiographs or X-rays. Some of the concerns not visible with oral exams are gum disease, bone loss, and tooth abscesses and infections. Often these conditions don’t present with any signs or symptoms in the mouth. So, how often do you need to have dental x-rays?

Most people normally need dental radiographs between 6 and 24 months. If you have more risk factors then a higher frequency would be needed to catch issues while they are still smaller, less costly to treat. The answer to that question actually depends on many variables and can be best decided by your dentist with your input. The Arizona Dental Association is consistent with this philosophy.

RISK FACTORS TO CONSIDER

There are many risk factors that help dentists determine the required frequency of x-rays for a patient. Some considerations include:

• How is your overall general health?

• How is your dental health?

• Do you have good oral hygiene habits?

• Are you currently having any dental issues?

• Are you a new patient to the practice?

• Do you have multiple general health issues?

• Are you taking multiple medications?

When patients are taking medications, the increase in medications taken increases the chances of having a drier mouth increases. Without saliva to buffer the acidity in the mouth cavities can form and spread more quickly, so slightly higher frequency of radiographs is recommended. The same would be recommended for patients who struggle with oral hygiene.

Patients who haven’t had cavities for years and have very little dental work would not need radiographs as frequently. New patients to the practice would need to have radiographs taken if they are not available from the previous dental office. This allows the dentist to properly diagnose the proper type of cleaning needed for that individual.



LEVEL OF RADIATION EXPOSURE?

Concerned about radiation? No need to stress! Dental x-rays require very little amounts of radiation, about 0.005 mSv (millisieverts) for a bitewing radiograph. Comparatively, on average people in the US are exposed to 3.1mSv a year from natural sources such as the sun and soil. With the advent of digital radiographs, the amount of radiation exposure has been reduced dramatically.

Remember, radiographs are a diagnostic tool used as a preventive oral care measure. Incorporating them into your care helps to identify decay early on where it is difficult to see visually, protecting your oral health from further tooth decay and tooth loss which can directly affect your overall health in the long run. Prevention first applies in dental care as well followed by intervention when necessary.

Dr. Rick Farnsworth, D.D.S., of Jason C. Campbell, D.D.S. Cosmetic & Family Dentistry will answer your oral health questions. Please email Dr. Farnsworth at jcampbelldds@yahoo.com. You can learn more about his dental practice’s services at www.PrescottDentist.com or call 928-776-1208.