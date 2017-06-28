LL All-Stars: Collier collects 5 RBIs in 15-1 rout over Chino Valley

For a game the Prescott Valley All-Stars had only three helmets to share among the club due to the umpires disqualifying the rest for being “too shiny,” it sure didn’t deter the lineup from producing offensively.

Wes Collier was 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs, Aiden Ott added three knocks and Prescott Valley pounded out 14 hits in a 15-1 win over the Chino Valley All-Stars on Wednesday night.

The victory advances Prescott Valley to the second round of the Little League District 10 Majors All-Stars Tournament tonight against the Prescott All-Stars at Bill Vallely Field.

Collier’s two-RBI double in the bottom of the first inning put his club up 3-0, then Thomas McLaughlin’s towering home run to center field sparked a 10-run second inning by Prescott Valley and they never looked back.

McLaughlin said after the game he picked out a fastball from Chino Valley starting pitcher Dominic Jewell and put a good swing on it for the home run.

“It was right down the middle, and I was looking for it,” McLaughlin said.

Collier said his club’s lineup must produce offensively if they are to be successful in this week’s tournament.

“We need to hit a lot, and hit the ball hard to win,” Collier said. “We’ve been practicing awhile, so it was finally nice to get out and play a game.”

Collier toed the hill for Prescott Valley, retiring eight batters and striking out a pair before being pulled after just 20 pitches.

Prescott Valley skipper Bear Suksi said he plans to use Collier tonight against Prescott, and felt more comfortable making the move after his club took a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

“We have a tough game [tonight]. We have all of our pitching ready for tomorrow, which was the plan from the beginning,” Suksi said.

UP NEXT

Prescott Valley (1-0) will face Prescott (1-0), which defeated the Verde Valley All-Stars 18-1 in its first round game Wednesday night to advance. First pitch tonight at Bill Vallely Field in Prescott is set for 6 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor and a columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.