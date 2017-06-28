Letter: Vote yes on 443

Editor:

Let’s take our heads out of the sand and deal with our PSPRS liability. The facts are simple:

1 - We, the people of Prescott owe PSPRS, our public safety pension system, approximately $82 million.

2 - This is a debt that will not go away.

3 - The state may make some changes in the system but cities and towns that owe money to PSPRS will still have the obligation.

4 - The state has no money to bail us out.

5 - Kicking the can down the road will just cost us more in the long run.

Prop 443, a proposed increase in our sales tax of ¾ percent will provide the city with the funds necessary to begin paying this debt down. While any tax increase is politically difficult, in this case the sales tax spreads the load to both residents and visitors alike. In this case, it is the most fair and equitable way to deal with this issue.

A similar initiative was on the ballot a few years back. The anti-tax at all cost crowd became unglued. Red and white signs proclaiming “Send ‘Em a Message, no new taxes” sprouted like mushrooms all over town. Predictably, the proposed increase failed. The taxpayers “sent the message.” The problem is that the issue only got worse in the ensuing three years. It is time to deal with it.

Vote yes on 443.

Michael S. Ellegood, P.E.

Prescott