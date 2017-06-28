Drone intrusion grounds firefighting planes at Goodwin Fire

Tankers such as this one are being used to help fight the Goodwin Fire south of Prescott Valley. A drone forced all firefighting aircraft to be grounded Wednesday night when it was seen flying over the fire.

Photo by Richard Haddad.

By The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: June 28, 2017 11:57 p.m.

    • An unmanned aircraft system seen flying over the Goodwin Fire forced the grounding of all firefighting aircraft Wednesday night, according to a news release by the Southwest Area Type 1 Incident Management Team 2.

    The aircraft that were grounded were providing air support to protect threatened structures. In addition, flying a drone during air operations put the lives of firefighters at risk.

    Law enforcement responded to the area and are investigating the incident.

    There is a temporary flight restriction over the fire area and it is illegal to fly a drone within the restricted area. Violators will be prosecuted, according to the release.

