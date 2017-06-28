Column: With fire close, be prepared and stay safe

With evacuations and road closures underway in nearby communities, residents in Prescott and Prescott Valley can only watch and pray the smoke-filled hills will soon dissipate.

And with fire season in full swing and the typical Fourth of July monsoon showers still a week away, we collectively hope for the best.

The Goodwin Fire expanded from a small brush fire into a 4,400-acre monstrosity in less than 72 hours. Four helicopters, two air attack planes, 29 engines, 10 Type II crews and a half-dozen hotshot crews fight the blaze from ground zero as of Tuesday evening.

Surely more will join the fight if they don’t continue to make progress. In total, more than 500 personnel are working together to keep our community safe.

It’s remarkable, isn’t it? To have so many people ready and willing to put their own safety at risk to protect us, it’s one of the most honorable things a person can do.

We thank them for it.

For those of us who can’t put on the gear, strap an oxygen mask to our face and work 16-hour days in 100-plus degree temperatures while fighting a fire that can change direction on the whim of the wind, we must prepare and stay safe.

Have plenty of water around the house, extra food, make sure those cellphone batteries are charged and don’t treat the fire like a must-see tourist event, meaning stay away from closed roads and evacuated areas!

That selfie you may be thinking about taking to impress your friends with a nearby wildfire in the background is not worth it, trust me.

And don’t be afraid to pack the “just in case” bag and gas up the family car in the event an evacuation is ordered locally.

Also, stay in touch with family members and let local friends know where you’re going if you decide to leave.

This all may be worst-case scenario thinking, but with a family to think about myself, I can imagine how others feel.

My wife and I have a 5-year-old son at home who has asthma, and with smoke continuing to billow from the nearby mountain range and blanket our town, an asthma attack may be just around the corner.

A visit to grandma may be in the cards.

Lastly, when the fire is eventually contained and our fears subside, be sure to thank a local firefighter, police officer or emergency personnel when given the chance. They deserve it.

