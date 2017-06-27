Goodwin Fire evacuations, closures list

As the Goodwin Fire continues to burn, the following evacuations, pre-evacuations and closures exist, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office:

Mandatory Evacuations

Mandatory Evacuations have been ordered for everything west of Main Street in Mayer.

Evacuations are also in effect for the Breezy Pines subdivision as well as for the area north of the Goodwin-Mayer Road/County Road 177, and west of Highway 69, from Mayer to Poland Junction.

This does not include areas east of Highway 69.

The evacuation for the community of Pine Flat is still in place.

For additional information, call the Yavapai County Emergency Operation Center at 928-442-5103, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Pre-evacuations

Pre-evacuations have been ordered for Walker, Potato Patch, Mountain Pines Acres, and Mount Union.

Closures

A closure order for the incident is in effect to provide for the safety of firefighters and the public.

Please visit the Prescott National Forest website (www.fs.fed.us/r3/prescott) or Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5278/) for a map of the closed area.

Also closed, as of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, is Highway 69 in both directions between Interstate 17 at Cordes Junction and the Highway 169 junction near Prescott Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Drivers should use alternate routes and be prepared for delays on those routes. Motorists headed to Prescott may take Highway 169 or Highway 89 instead of 69.

For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow us on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.

CodeRed

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office utilizes CodeRED as its Emergency Notification System (ENS). With this service, it can send messages to residents and businesses within minutes with specific information when an emergency or time-sensitive issue arises.

Although ENS does contain published landline phone number information by default, the Sheriff’s Office may only get landline phone data updates twice a year. This is why it is vital that you register all your

phone numbers directly to assure contact in an emergency. Please go to the Sheriff’s Office website: www.ycsoaz.gov and click on the Emergency Notification System tab or the Code Red link on the home page.



Public Meeting

There will be a public meeting Tuesday night at the Bradshaw Mountain High School, 6000 E. Long Look Drive in Prescott Valley, at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium.

