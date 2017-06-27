Video captures frightening motorcycle-car road rage incident

An apparent case of extreme road rage between a motorcycle and sedan on a California highway was captured on video.

According to California Highway Patrol, the road rage resulted in a multi-vehicle crash that took place about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 14 in Santa Clarita, just north of Los Angeles.

The video shows the motorcyclist kick the side of the sedan, which then swerves toward the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist is able to remain in control of the bike, but the sedan loses control and crashes into the center divider. It then skids out into the adjacent lanes and strikes a white car, which rolls and slides down the freeway. The motorcyclist continues down the highway without stopping.

The driver of the white car was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Officials are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Santa Clarita CHP at 661-294-5543.