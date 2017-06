Buddy is a 6-year-old Jack Russell mix who is friendly and enjoys being picked up and cuddled. This adorable boy is crate trained and dog door trained, plus he is treat-motivated so teaching him new tricks should be fun and easy. Meet Buddy at the YHS Adoptions Center, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott (open 7 days a week). See pet profiles at www.yavapaihumane.org.