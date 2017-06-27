Pet Focus: Miss Kitty’s — Maggie

Sweet, friendly Maggie is a 1 1/2-year-old dilute tabby-Siamese mix with pretty blue eyes. She loves petting and is good with other cats. Her favorite spot at Miss Kitty’s Cat house is by the front window in the cat tower so she can watch the birds outside. Meet Maggie by calling Miss Kitty’s at 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Or stop by Miss Kitty’s Cat House at 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, during adoption days — Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to see Maggie or the other wonderful cats waiting for a home. Also check out Petfinder and Facebook.