Obituary: Gail J. Castrejon

Gail J. Castrejon, 81, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away Friday, April 28, 2017, at her daughter’s home in rural Ottawa. Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 28, at St. Germaine Catholic Church. A luncheon at the church will follow the Mass. Interment will be in Prescott National Cemetery at 1 p.m., following the luncheon.



Gail was born Nov. 16, 1935, in Chicago to Alexander and Stephanie Sawicki. She married Joaquin A. Castrejon. Jr. on Jan. 11, 1958; he passed on March 10, 2016. Gail lived in the Ottawa area for 30 years as a homemaker and worked as a Circuit Clerk before retiring to Arizona with her husband of 58 years.

Gail was a wonderful cook and her children and grandchildren loved learning from her. She was a member of St. Columba and St. Germaine Churches. Loved dearly by her family and friends.

She is survived by four children; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother; and granddaughter.



Memorials may be directed to the family.



Information provided by survivors.