Monsoons, mosquitoes are coming

By now, most Arizonans are eager for some relief from breath-stealing, lip-drying heat.

Yavapai County Community Health Services leaders, though, might want to remind you of the adage to be cautious about your wishes.

A break from the heat will mean monsoons — the rainy season — and with that comes pesky mosquitoes — some of the nasty variety that carry viruses such as Zika, West Nile and lesser known diseases that can pack a wallop.

State and local health officials want residents to be aware that Arizona is home to about 50 species of mosquitoes, including the Aedes aegypti, one that can carry Zika, West Nile, Chikungunya, Dengue and Yellow Fever. The mosquito is well-adapted to Arizona’s climate, a Health department news release said.

“YCCHS is performing routine trappings of mosquitos throughout the county — for the West Nile Virus no lab results have come back positive, however, we have found the Aedes aegypti species in the Sedona/Village of Oak Creek area,” said Cecil Newell, the Health Services public health protection section manager in a news release.

Awareness, not panic, is what health officials advise.

West Nile cases occur every year, but no Zika cases have yet been detected, state and local officials assure. There have been a few imported cases of Zika in Arizona, and therefore, it could spread if people do not take necessary precautions to avoid mosquito infestations, officials said.

Some standard precautions require people to remove any standing water from around their properties as mosquitos need water to reproduce. Standing water can be found in bird feeders, garbage cans or even children’s toys left in a yard. Mosquitos require only about an inch of water to breed, officials said.

If you are going to open indoor windows, be sure they are screened so mosquitos do not get inside a home or apartment, officials said. If you are the outdoorsy type, working in the yard, going on a hike or even lounging by a swimming pool, be sure to wear Environmental Protection Agency-endorsed insect repellant that are safe even for pregnant and breast-feeding women, officials said. Sunscreen should be applied before insect repellant, officials advise.

Wear suitable clothing when outdoors, including socks, pants and long sleeves, and dress children so that they are covered. Strollers and baby carriers should be covered with some type of mosquito netting, officials said.

County health officials say the time to begin taking these precautions is now.

“YCCHS wants to encourage and educate the public on the risk of mosquito-borne diseases,” the release said.

For more information, contact the Health Services Department at 928-442-5596.