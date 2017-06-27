Letter: Unrecognizable

Editor:

I was born into a family of Eisenhower Republicans. Growing up I thought of the GOP as a party of strong values, which I considered to be American values. But today the party has drifted into something that is no longer recognizable to me. As far as I can see, Republicans in Congress, under the influence of the Koch family and their ilk, are concerned with only one overriding issue, and that is tax breaks for the super-wealthy.

I urge voters not to be seduced by the promise of tax cuts for all: $100 or $200 for a middle class family might seem welcome, but this translates into hundreds of thousands of dollars (or more) for the one-percent. Meanwhile, your small refund (and remember, it is your money that’s being refunded) can disappear quickly in one grocery shopping spree.

I now vote as a Democrat, mainly because I strongly believe in civil rights and human rights in general. But still, I’m hoping our Republican senators can do the right thing and stand up to the Senate’s proposed “reform” of Obamacare. The matter of national health care is too important to allow for a sloppy quick fix. It will require bipartisan attention.

James Fleming

Prescott