Letter: No schools no solution

Editor:

I’d like to respond to a letter to the editor by Victor Nelson suggesting we close all schools in Prescott to make it the “Sun City of the North.”

As a 24-year-old who moved to Prescott because I love the town, I would like to respectfully point out that his letter comes across as ignorant and arrogant! Is this really about taxes, or does he just hate youth?

I’m so tired of hearing people complain about taxes — that’s just America. We all have to pay for things for the greater good. The communities he is referring to have their own costly fees anyway that he’s conveniently overlooking. Also, the PUSD schools that closed were because of Arizona budget cutbacks!

Why try to ruin a growing and thriving town?

Blair Worthington

Prescott