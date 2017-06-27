Column: Washington Redskins win legal case in trademark battle

On an 8-0 vote, the U.S. Supreme Court effectively overturned a U.S. District Court case that decided the Washington Redskins name violated the disparagement clause of the Lanham Act. The irony is that the Redskins weren’t even a party to the case.

The Lanham Act, passed by Congress in 1946, allows the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to deny federal registration for trademarks that “may disparage ... persons, living or dead, institutions, beliefs or national symbols.” Any trademark – defined as a word, symbol or other mark that distinguishes a source of goods from others – can be denied protection, even cancelled, if it disparages a substantial percentage of a distinct group of people, be it a racial, ethnic, religious or political group.

The case decided by SCOTUS involved an Asian-American alternative rock band named The Slants. The group chose their name in an effort to turn a derisive slur against Asians into a badge of honor. When the USPTO refused to register their name, the band sued. The U.S. Court of Appeals sided with The Slants, ruling that the law violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.

The Supreme Court agreed, saying federal trademark registration may be granted even in those cases where words or symbols are considered derogatory. The Court’s unanimous ruling – newly confirmed Justice Neil Gorsuch did not hear the case and therefore did not vote – was not only a win for the band, but has broad implications on how the First Amendment is applied in other trademark cases. Which brings us to the Redskins.

The USPTO relied on the disparagement clause when it cancelled Washington’s federal trademark registrations for “Redskins” in 2014. The team sued, lost in U.S. District Court and appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. The case was put on hold pending a decision in The Slants case, a clear indication by the parties and the Court of Appeals that a decision in the band’s case would also apply to the Redskins.

In his 2015 ruling in the Redskins case, U.S. District Court Judge Gerald Bruce Lee said the federal trademark registration program is “government speech” and therefore immune to free-speech challenges. But when it came to the musical group, the Supreme Court rejected that argument, saying registration doesn’t convert private speech to government speech. Justice Samuel Alito Jr. wrote, “If the federal registration of a trademark makes the mark government speech, the Federal Government is babbling prodigiously and incoherently.”

The court went on to say the government cannot decide which viewpoints it likes and doesn’t like. The goal of trademark law is to assist consumers in distinguishing between products and to safeguard companies’ investments in their name and brand, not to regulate free speech. The Supreme Court cited multiple examples where the USPTO registered marks that refer positively to groups – including Asians – but refused to register marks that it deemed offensive. According to the Court, it’s not the role of government to pick and choose which speech it finds offensive and which it does not.

All that remains for the Redskins to do is file a request with the U.S. Court of Appeals to reverse Judge Lee’s decision based on the Supreme Court’s ruling in The Slants case. Once the Court agrees, as it should, the legal debate over the Reskins’ trademark is effectively over.

