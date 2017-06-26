Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters Child of the Week: Jordan

Seven-year-old Jordan lives with his mom and teen sister in Prescott and he’d love to have a Big Brother to share sports and other “guy things” with, he says.

Jordan would rather be doing any number of physical activities than talking about them, but he manages to list some of his interests, with football being number one. He plays flag football and proudly wears the jersey with his team name, the Broncos. Jordan likes the quarterback position best, because he can throw the football.

That’s also the sport he would most like to engage in with a Big Brother.

Jordan will turn 8 in August, shortly after he starts second grade.

He’s still a novice at swimming, biking and skateboarding, so perhaps a Big Brother could teach Jordan the finer points of those activities. He also would like to try kayaking and canoeing, and maybe indulge in his favorite foods — pizza and pork chops.

If you’re up for Big Brotherhood with Jordan or another hopeful boy, call Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters at 928-778-5135, or visit www.azbigs.org. An additional way to support Littles is by participating in Bowl for Kids’ Sake. There’s no better time than the present to start changing a child’s life for the better.