Superintendent's Report: Graduation marks success

On May 24, Chino Valley High School honored its graduating seniors by holding its commencement ceremonies. I wanted to share with you my address to the graduates and their families and friends, which will give you a bit of information about the graduates of Chino Valley High School.

Good Evening,

My name is John Scholl and I am the superintendent of Chino Valley Schools. First I want to congratulate the Chino Valley High School class of 2017, the 25th graduating class of CVHS.

In my address this evening I wanted to take a few minutes to share a little bit about the class of 2017. It is important to know that this is an amazing class.

There are 155 seniors in the class of 2017.

During their tenure at CVHS, many of these seniors have competed with success at the local, state, and national levels in various academic and athletic competitions. They have a state title in girls’ soccer and four state titles in boys’ soccer. We have students that have competed at the national level in the National History Day Competition. We have a Prescott Area Leadership male youth of the year. We have an Arizona Interscholastic Association Unified Sports Athlete of the Year.

While at CVHS, 88 seniors have completed a career and technical education program. These are programs leading to an industry certification in areas such as aviation, pre-engineering, culinary arts, drafting, automotive, welding, biotechnology, agriculture, electrical line worker, medical professions, computer network technology. Many of these 88 students completed more than one program.

Of the students sitting in front of you now, over 100, almost two-thirds, have completed at least one college dual enrollment class. Fourteen students have earned at least 30 credit hours which is equivalent to completing their first year of college. Collectively, these 100 students have earned over 1,500 credit hours, saving you as parents and you as students over $135,000 in tuition.

Approximately three-quarters of the graduating class will be attending a college or university next year. This class earned $1.9 million in scholarships and awards to help them pay for their postsecondary education.

I would be remiss if I were not to mention that there are graduates among you that are choosing to get their postsecondary education a different way, by serving their country in the United States armed forces.

My final message to the 2017 graduating class is be proud of where you come from, be proud of being a Chino Valley Cougar, and congratulations on taking your first step on your path to success. As you know, success begins with a CVHS diploma.

Thank you