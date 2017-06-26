Photos: Dogs with jobs

Friday, June 23, was Take Your Dog to Work Day, and HOAMCO employees did.

Photo by Les Stukenberg.

  • Originally Published: June 26, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    Photo by Les Stukenberg

    HOAMCO employees in Prescott celebrated National Take Your Dog to Work Day Friday, June 23, by doing just that.

    The day was first celebrated in 1999 and is always the first Friday following Father’s Day.

    This year marks the 19th annual event. The special day was created by Pet Sitters International to celebrate the great companions dogs make and promote their adoptions.

    The event encourages employers to experience the joys of pets in the workplace for one day to support their local pet community. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

