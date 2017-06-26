Photos: Dogs with jobs

HOAMCO employees in Prescott celebrated the National Take Your Dog to Work Day Friday, June 23, by doing just that.

The day was first celebrated in 1999 and is always the first Friday following Father’s Day.

This year marks the 19th annual event. The special day was created by Pet Sitters International to celebrate the great companions dogs make and promote their adoptions.



The event encourages employers to experience the joys of pets in the workplace for one day to support their local pet community. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)