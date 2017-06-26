Obituary: Robert Fast Eddins

Robert Fast Eddins, born Sept. 23, 1939, went peacefully to the Lord on June 21, 2017 in Prescott, Arizona. Bob was 77.



Bob moved to Prescott and built his former home in the Dearing Park area in 1977.



Bob is survived by four brothers, Earl (Phyllis) Eddins, Joe (Suzanne) Eddins, Jack (Elaine) Eddins, Jeff (Becky) Webb; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.



Bob will be dearly missed by all of his neighbors and friends in Dearing Park. He was a kind, loving man with a quiet gentle spirit.

All of Bob’s family and friends wish to thank the Caregivers and Hospice Ministry who gently guided him in the recent month.Cremation has been entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the original Dearing Park Ranch at the apple orchard.



Information provided by survivors.