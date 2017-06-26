More roads closed near Goodwin Fire

A Type I Incident Management Team took over command of the Goodwin Fire, which is burning 14 miles south of Prescott, at 6 a.m. Monday, June 26.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the fire had burned 940 acres of chaparral and Ponderosa pine. The community of Pine Flat has been evacuated, and a pre-evacuation notice has been issued to residents of Breezy Pines.

A Closure Order is in place for all roads, paved or unpaved, leading into the area. Exempted from this order are private property owners and residents, and any federal, state or local officer, or member of any organized rescue or firefighting force on official duty.

The Yavapai County Emergency Operations phone bank, 928-442-5103, is manned from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For up-to-date information on the Goodwin Fire, visit http://www.azein.gov/, or inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5278.



The roads closed are described by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office:

Beginning at County Road (CR) 56 at the junction of Forest Road (FR) 9404L, the boundary travels south to the junction of CR 57 and then west on CR 57 to the junction with FR 52B. The boundary then travels west along FR 52B to FR 9403C and then southwest along FR 9403C to FR 667. The boundary then travels along FR667 northwest to FR 97B and then south along FR 97B to FR 9405Y. The boundary then travels southwest along FR 9405Y to FR 667. The boundary then travels southwest along FR 667 to the junction with FR 94C. On FR94C the boundary travels southwest to the junction with FR 94, then south to the junction with FR 82A. The boundary then travels east along FR 82A to the junction with Forest Trail 275 and then east along the trail to FR 52. The boundary then travels south along FR 52 to the junction with FR 9222C, then along FR 9222C east to FR 89/389. Then the boundary travels east along FR 89/389 to the junction with FR 9268R, then east along FR 9268R to FR 921 0A. The boundary then travels northeast along FR 921 0A to the junction with CR 178. The closure then travels north along CR 178 to the intersection with CR 74 and northwest to the Forest Boundary. From the Forest Boundary the closure travels west then north to State Highway 69. The closure then travels west along State Highway 69 northwesterly to junction with CR 58. The closure then travels west on CR 58 to the intersection with FR 670 north to CR 57. The closure travels west CR 57 to junction with CR 56.