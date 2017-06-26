Little League: Prescott All-Stars claim District 10 minor’s title

With three players hitting over .500 in the Little League District 10 Minors All-Stars Tournament, Prescott went a perfect 4-0 and claimed the championship with a 16-14 win over the Prescott Valley All-Stars on Saturday evening.

Ethan Warren (.562), Zane Gaul (.562) and Cooper Kasun (.500) led the Prescott All-Stars, which outscored their opponents 77-22 throughout the tournament, 61 runs of which came in the first three games in Williams.

“This is a special group of boys that has really come together nicely in a short amount of time,” Prescott skipper Terry Magnett said in an email Monday. “These boys are having the time of their lives and can’t wait for state.”

In the title game, Prescott (4-0) led 11-5 heading into the fifth inning, but Prescott Valley (3-2) plated eight runs to take a 13-11 lead.

Prescott answered in the sixth inning with five runs of their own to go no top 16-13 and never trailed again.

“Prescott Valley is a great team that is really well coached,” Magnett said. “They play the game the right way and fought us all the way to the last out.”

UP NEXT

Prescott will have a few weeks to prepare for the Arizona Little League All-Stars State Tournament, which scheduled to be hosted in Coolidge out of District 4.

The official start date for the Minor’s state tournament was not available at press time.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor and a columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.