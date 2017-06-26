Letter: Indian ancestry

Editor:

The whole story about the Indian Child Welfare Act is a fraud upon the U.S. Constitution. The United States Constitution makes for no provisions for:

1 - Indian sovereign nations. None of the asserted tribes possess any of the attributes of being a “sovereign nation:” a. No U.S. Constitution recognition b. No international recognition c. No fixed borders d. No military e. No currency f. No postal system g. No passports

2 - Treaties with its own constituency

3 - Indian reservations whereby a select group of U.S./State citizens with “Indian ancestry/race” reside exclusively and to the exclusion of all others, on land-with rare exception-that is owned by the People of the United States according to federal documents readily available on-line that notes rights of renters as “occupancy and use” by these distinguished U.S./State citizens with “Indian ancestry/race” only with the land owned by the People of the United States.

4 - Recognition of “Indian citizenship” asserted by various tribes. There is no international/U.S. Constitution recognition of “Indian citizenship” as there is no “nation” from which citizenship is derived.

A simple question for politicians and MSM to answer … a question so simple, it is hard:

Where is the proclamation ratified by the voters of the United States that amends the Constitution to make the health, welfare, safety and benefits of a select group of U.S./State citizens distinguishable because of their “Indian ancestry/race?”

Paul Jones

Phoenix