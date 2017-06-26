HUSD teachers become students

As students and their families ended the school year and headed off to various locations for their summer vacations, approximately 140 teachers came back to school as students for the Humboldt Unified School District’s annual Summer Institute. This annual training is held at the HUSD offices in several different classrooms and conference rooms on campus. Some of the course offerings included Google training for Google Education integration, SPARK University and Science integration classes offered by our partners at the Arizona Science Center.

HUSD has focused on building capacity and leadership within the profession of teaching. This can be seen through the expertise and share-out of many of our very own HUSD teachers as presenters at the Summer Institute this year. This growth is something everyone can take pride in for our district and each individual school.

The Google training that took place has been a multi-session training for key people at each school site to become Google trainers. They will then bring the training to their school sites to train other teachers. Humboldt Unified School District will be moving into Google integration next year for teachers and students so this training is essential. It will allow teachers the ability to build interactive lessons and eventually go (mostly) paperless with online instruction. Students will have the ability to collaborate on projects and have a blended learning environment. They will be learning beyond the four walls of their classroom.

SPARK University is a hands-on professional development curriculum, providing teachers at every career-stage with proven classroom leadership strategies. SPARK U empowers graduates with a set of powerful skills to renew a sense of passion, pride, and purpose. These are the “sparks” that ignite measurable improvement in the classroom, and meaningful change in their own well-being. The curriculum is designed for teachers by teachers. It emphasizes the foundations of instruction by which all other research based practices, programs and strategies are based. SPARK U provides the most important first step in the understanding and application of high-quality instruction.

The Arizona Science Center offered several trainings at the Summer Institute to help teachers further engage students in Science. “CREATE Play Hack” is a training focused on engaging teachers in Project Based Learning Activities to discover ways to create new and innovative ideas for their own classroom. Teachers have the opportunity to create a game based on their own curriculum to engage, educate, and create deeper connections to their students’ learning environment. Another offering was “Integrating STEM Into Today’s Classrooms.” Math and language arts dominate content in today’s world of education. In this training, teachers learn ways to integrate and make the most of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) opportunities in their lesson plans with minimal effort.

Teachers who attended were exposed to innovative ways to make their curriculum engaging for their students thus improving the retention and positive learning environment. HUSD is dedicated to exposing students to new ways of learning, interacting and collaborating in all areas of their education. It is through trainings such as these that their educational experiences will be limitless.

