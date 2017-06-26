Goodwin Fire fight continues

By 3 p.m. Monday, June 26, the Goodwin Fire, burning 14 miles south of Prescott, had consumed 1,000 acres of dense chaparral and Ponderosa pine, with 0 percent containment.

A Type 1 Incident Management Team took over command of the fire at 6 a.m. Monday. Fire crews are looking at the feasibility of protecting structures and private property in the communities of Pine Flat and Breezy Pines.

Pine Flat residents have been evacuated, and a pre-evacuation notice has been issued to residents of Breezy Pines.

The Goodwin Fire began about 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24; its cause is under investigation. Fire crews are establishing fire lines using roads and natural features to slow the fire’s progression.

Jessie Berner, acting PNF forest supervisor, issued on Monday morning a closure order for all roads leading into the area. This Order remains in effect until July 30, or until it is rescinded. Exempted from this order are private property owners and resident, and any federal, state or local officer, or member of any organized rescue or firefighting force on official duty. Violators could be fined $5,000 or face imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.

The wildfire incident website at inciweb.nwcg/gov/incident/5278 states, “Unseasonably hot and dry weather is creating extreme conditions that are resulting in erratic fire behavior.” This website offers the most up-to-date reports on fires across the state, including the Goodwin Fire.

As of Monday afternoon, 20 fires were actively burning in Arizona.

Resources assigned to the Goodwin Fire include six Hotshot crews, 10 Type II crews, 29 engines, four helicopters, two air attack planes, and 525 personnel.

Even with these resources on the fire, Maneely assures residents that forest service personnel remain on patrol in recreational areas. She reminds everyone that Prescott National Forest and Yavapai County are still in Phase 1 fire restrictions.

“Please remain vigilant. Hopefully, our visitors will be vigilant and follow our Stage 1 restrictions, and we’ll have no issues this coming weekend,” she said.

Air quality

Smoke from the Goodwin Fire is visible in the Quad-Cities at levels still in the Good range, as monitored by Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

“As long as you can still see things that are five to 10 miles away, you can be reasonably sure you won’t have a medical emergency caused by smoke inhalation,” said Terri Farneti, Yavapai County Public Health coordinator.

Particulate matter is a component of smoke from wildfires and consists of fine particles such as soot and ash that can reach deep into the lungs and may contain irritating and toxic compounds, her press release states.

Symptoms include:

• Eye, nose, throat irritation.

• Coughing, trouble breathing.

• Tightness of the chest.

• Symptoms of pre-existing ailments like asthma or emphysema.

Some proactive actions to take include moving indoors with windows closed, use filtration device on home air/fan systems, reduce physical activities, or consider temporarily relocating to another area.

No parking

Prescott City Airport has requested that, for the safety of the pilots, please do not park on Club House Drive to watch aircraft take off and land. People may watch from the Terminal Parking lot.

