CVUSD welcomes new special education director

The Chino Valley Unified School District is welcoming a new special education director, Dr. Nicole Burdett. Burdett worked previously in the Queen Creek Unified School District, and most recently served as the special education director for the Mayer Unified School District.

She has worked in the field of special education for the past 22 years. She earned a dual bachelor’s degree in elementary education and special education from Arizona State University; obtained a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Phoenix, and her doctoral degree in special education leadership from Capella University.



Burdett’s philosophy is that all children can learn with the right types of support and opportunities. Each student has their very own unique qualities, strengths, and areas of need.

“As educators, we should take the time to get to know our students and families, and determine what we can do to meet their individualized needs,” she said.

Burdett is a Chino Valley resident, and she is sincerely looking forward to the honor of working with the students, families, and colleagues within the Chino Valley School District.

Information provided by CVUSD.