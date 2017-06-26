Column: Frustration mounts, what should we do about it?

The biggest mistake made in Iraq was made by the Iraqis themselves, in my view. There was a period when peace was possible, but it required short memories.

The Shiites had finally wrestled away power from the Sunnis, a minority group that had ruled Iraq for decades. They had two options: Take advantage of their power and demand political payback; or develop short memories and bring the Sunnis in, work with them, keep those with experience who could help build a new Iraq. In short, make them part of the solution, don’t isolate them.

The United States, under a Republican president, George W. Bush, and Democratic president, Barack Obama, urged reconciliation.

The Shiites instead chose retribution, creating an environment where ISIS could thrive.

Well, thanks for the history lesson Ken, but what does that have to do with anything?

I’m growing more and more worried about the levels of frustration building in the United States on both sides of the political spectrum. Republicans felt that Obama overreached in his use of executive action, and Democrats are wondering why they’ve won six of the past seven national elections and yet are shut out of every branch of government.

Gerrymandering plays a huge role, but let’s not kid ourselves. If Democrats had been in control of most state houses in 2010, they’d have done the same thing Republicans did.

So we’re left with a divided nation that does nothing but bicker and toss insults at each other.

Aren’t we better than that?

Crafting legislation in secret and then rushing it forward for a quick vote is wrong. The health care reform bill will remake a sixth of the U.S. economy. It is deeply unpopular (only 17 percent of the nation favored the House version. No one knows the number for the Senate version because the ink is still wet).

Frustration builds when people feel powerless, and that feeling is growing. We’re approaching half of the Congressional districts in the United States where there was only one major party candidate running (42 percent, see story on page 6B).

Seats are so safe our representatives can ignore a huge chunk of their district without paying a political price.

The only harm is to our democracy.

I have written many columns with this theme, that we have to find a way to work together, learn to compromise and make sure all Americans feel that their voices are being heard.

If we don’t, the frustration will continue to mount.

Johnny Depp shouldn’t have said what he did about President Trump last week. We all need to respect the office, even if the man holding it doesn’t deserve our respect. Violence is not the answer.

But more and more people will say stupid things as they feel they no longer have a voice, that the system is rigged against them.

And when a party tries to force such a bad bill as this overhaul of Obamacare on us, taking insurance away from millions, it’s only going to get worse.

There have always been divisions, but in the past we have found ways to compromise. Someone needs to be the adult in the room and end this divisiveness.

Hopefully, Republicans learn the lessons of what went wrong in Iraq and other places, and reach out to those who disagree and act in a more bipartisan manner instead of trying to force their will on others.

We are Americans and we are better than this.