Check the fine print: Library item could be late, depending on where it originated, not where you picked it up

Different libraries, different policies Prescott Public Library: Loan period: 21 days Ebooks: 7, 14 or 21 days Overdue fines: 25 cents/day Replacement card: $2. Prescott Valley Public Library: Loan period: video games, one week, other items 3 weeks Overdue fines: $1/day videos, 20 cents other items Replacement card: free Chino Valley Public Library Loan period: 3 weeks Overdue fines: 10 cents per day Replacement card: $3 Fine for not picking up items on hold: 50 cents per item Dewey-Humboldt Town Library: Loan period: 3 weeks No fines for overdue branch items. “Just bring them back as soon as possible.” Replacement card: $1

Current status with the Yavapai County Library District for Sue Tone: Your status: OK Checkouts: 13 Holds: 1 Fines: $0.00 Payment History: $94.70 (108 items since November 2009)

If you don’t read those library checkout receipts closely, you could end up with overdue items and rack up some hefty fines.

That’s because each library in the Yavapai County Library District has their own circulation rules, checkout times and overdue fines.

Prescott Public Library has one fine — 25 cents per day — that includes books, CDs and DVDs. Length of checkout time is three weeks, with an option to renew twice — unless an item has a hold on it.

“We try to make things simple,” said Cindy Campbell, PPL circulation librarian.

The checkout slip has some valuable information on it, and she recommends reading it, whether receiving it at the circulation counters or printing it at the self-checkout machine. Patrons at all county libraries should be aware that checkout timeframes and fine amounts differ.

“It’s not where you check out a book,” Campbell said, “it’s who owns the book.”

A DVD belonging to the Sedona Public Library that a patron put on hold for pick up at PPL, for instance, will start accruing fines after one week no matter which library does the actual checking out. An unwary patron may incorrectly assume the checkout timeframe is PPL’s three weeks.

Each library has the option of placing items on a shorter checkout period, especially if a particular collection is extremely popular, such as DVDs, said Yavapai County Library District Director Corey Christians.

“Generally speaking, seven days is sufficient (for DVDs). With complete seasons or series, a week may not be enough time. But when there is high demand, you have a lot of people waiting to get that item, where if it’s a one-week period, you can get, in essence, three times as many people able to access the item,” he said.

It’s about balancing customer service, Christians added, so they can get the item quickly and yet have it for an adequate amount of time.

One PPL patron checking out a stack of books she picked up on hold said she had been surprised sometimes by other libraries’ short timeframes. “Then you have to read really quickly,” she said.

All county libraries share the same integrated library system, which allows it to check in and out, send out notices, and assess fines. Patrons who sign up for the email service receive reminder emails three days before their books are due, and another on the due date.

Most libraries will not allow patrons to check out items or use computers if there is an outstanding fine of $10 or more. An overdue item reaches a maximum fine of $10, even after quite a bit of time has elapsed.

Jennifer Curran, PPL patron, said she found two DVDs long after they were due and paid a $10 fine on each. With four children ages 4-10, it’s often difficult to keep track of books and movies, she said.

“We have a library bag by the back door and they are supposed to put back their books,” Curran said as her family’s way of keeping track.

Another parent, Damon Vickerman, said he hasn’t checked out books for a couple of years, although with hot weather, he brings his children inside to participate in programs and play in the children’s area.

“The last time I checked out books, I didn’t print out the receipt and lost track of when they were due,” Vickerman said.

Library Manager Darlene Westcott said Chino Valley Public Library charges 10 cents a day for overdue items, and just recently bumped the charge for replacing a lost card from $2 to $3.

Like other libraries, CVPL patrons are charged the cost of the item plus a $5 processing fee when items are returned damaged or are lost. It does allow people to make payments.

Once in a while, someone moving out of state will come in and pay off their fines, Westcott said, in order to “leave clean.” She wishes there were more patrons like this.

Back when the Prescott city council was deliberating library budget cuts, patrons could go online to figure their Return on Investment. By inputting the average number of books, CDs and DVDs they checked out in a month, the program could calculate what it would have cost had the patron purchased those items.

Christians said the library district has been online since at least 1985. Patrons can use their card number to place items on hold, see what they have checked out and due dates, where they stand in the queue for books on hold, fine accruals, even their fine history.

All fines go into the individual libraries’ general operating budget.