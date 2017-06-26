‘Badger Commons’ coming soon to PHS

Prescott Unified School District prides itself on being there for every child, every day in a variety of ways.



“The lobby is one of the first impressions of our school,” Assistant Principal Amy Buettner said. “We want to reflect that students and staff are valued on all levels.”



In order to upgrade the current lobby area and turn it into the “Badger Commons,” she came up with the idea of creating a space where students are welcomed by a comfortable gathering place with durable, yet stylish furniture, tall work-station tables, and stools, charging stations for devices, and a smart TV that would scroll announcements.



After some initial “price checking,” Buettner realized two initial grants the school received would not cover all the necessary expenses. She then reached out to the Prescott High School PTSA, the PUSD Foundation, National Honor Society, and the Prescott Kiwanis. Each of these organizations have since made generous contributions.



Along with private donations, the project is now about $2,000 short of making the new Badger Commons a reality by the start of school this August. If you are a PUSD alumni or family or simply part of the Prescott community and would like to support this project, please make your tax-deductible contribution to PUSD: Badger Commons.



Donations may be mailed or dropped off at the PHS Main Office.

