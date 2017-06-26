Around the Bluhmin' Town: Most humbling experience: Buying a bathing suit

Isn’t summer wonderful? So, are you ready for swimsuit weather? Hmm ... let me guess, you’d rather walk a plank with a gang of bloodthirsty pirates behind you and a bunch of sharks with their jaws wide open waiting for you to jump, before you’d like to go “public” in a bathing suit.

Don’t worry, you are not alone! About 80 percent of American adults over the age of 35 claim that they aren’t “comfortable” with the way they look in a swimsuit. A shocking 50 percent of adult women say they would rather “have a heart attack” than wear a bathing suit in front of anyone!

My grandkids want me to take them to the community pool and go down the slide. Hey, I’m a grandma and in no mood for walking around poolside with a hundred folks. If I want to don a swimsuit, it will be in the privacy of my own backyard. And then again, maybe not.

I need to buy a bathing suit because I am soon making my annual family vacation to San Diego. Daughters, grandsons ... we all like to surf. But I hate the thought of having to buy a swimsuit! Have you done this lately? It is pretty intimidating to go to a store to try one on. This is not an exercise for the weak, as only the brave can survive. There, under the unforgiving florescent lights and the horror of three-way mirrors, it is the “time of reckoning” that will make most women physically sick. Every bulge, ripple, lump, bump, cellulite, flab, tummy, and thigh will be completely and grossly exposed. Every potato chip, high-carb treat, piece of pie and plate of pasta is suddenly staring back at you in a room full or mirrors. More terrifying than a “Fun House.” No mercy, no denial, just absolute honesty made worse by the glare of bright lights! Lordy help us!

A woman in her mid-50s went bathing suit shopping in a mall with her husband. She went to the dressing room, tried on a two-piece and when she stood in front of the three-way mirror she was so horrified that she let out a blood-curdling, “Oh noooooo.” A sales associate called security. Her husband, who was somewhere else in the store heard his wife’s shrieks and ran into the women’s dressing room to stop whoever was murdering her. He was met by a woman walking out who hit him with her handbag several times until he was screaming too. Oh yea, buying swimsuits can get pretty ugly.

Need a bathing suit? No worries. Head for the gym, run that mile, lift those weights, skip dessert and by July (2018) you will look fabulous in a bathing suit. Or, go ahead, expose yourself and be proud! Why should only very skinny model-like gals have all of the fun? It may take determination to try on a bathing suit and courage to wear it, but we can do this! My solution? I am going to get a wet suit. It’s the perfect cover-up ... head-to-toe spandex! See you at the beach!

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local Realtor. Have a comment or a story? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.