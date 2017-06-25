One of the key builders of Prescott

Nonagenarian Joe Sarvis is a 72-year Prescottonian who served his country in two branches of the military – the United States Army and United States Air Force – and then returned to his home roots where he ended up serving almost three decades as the Yavapai County’s sole engineer.

There are still a lot of roads and bridges, and subdivisions, in Prescott and across the county that this local high school graduate designed and constructed before the population boom turned the intimate, frontier city that numbered just 5,000 when he arrived in 1945 into a go-to tourist location and retirement mecca that now numbers about 41,000. Sarvis also was a long-time basketball and football coach at both St. Joseph Academy and Sacred Heart School; he remains active with the Sacred Heart parish and has been a longtime volunteer with the St. Vincent DePaul food ministry.

“When I drive around town, it brings back a lot of good memories,” said Sarvis from the living room of the home he built in 1954 that gives him a front row view of Thumb Butte from their picture window.

Sarvis though will say his proudest legacy is his family – he and his Prescott born and raised sweetheart, Joan, who just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary are parents of three boys and three girls and now count an additional 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

“The best part of my life,” the soft-spoken, humble gentleman said with a smile.

His family organized a 50 plus-guest birthday party for him at the Prescott Lakes Club on Saturday, June 24. His 90th birthday is on Monday, June 26.

“We’ve been so blessed,” said Sarvis’ eldest daughter, Janet Page who now lives in Forth Worth, Texas. “He was a great Dad. Dad was always in the front yard playing games with all of us. He would fly kites and take us on fishing trips.”

Asked about the outdoorsman’s biggest catch, his daughter is quick to say, “Mama.”

Sarvis met his wife at an Odd Fellow dance downtown. He jokes that he was eyeing her friend as a date, and when she appeared taken he opted for “second best.” Clearly still smitten, Sarvis said his wife, six years his junior, turned out to the prize of a lifetime.

But Janet is clear he Dad was also no pushover.

He imposed a strong ethic in all of his children, and if they struggled to figure something out in school he would never just give them the answer. He made them look it up in the encyclopedia, his daughter recalled.

“It’s great to have parishioners who are quiet leaders,” said Sacred Heart pastor, Father Darrin Merlino of Sarvis.

Sarvis moved to Prescott from Michigan at the end of World War II. Upon graduation from Prescott High, he joined the U.S. Army. He was then shipped to a U.S. Navy base in Japan.

Expecting a less than pleasant reception, Sarvis said he was surprised with the high degree of friendliness preferred to him and his fellow soldiers. He was stationed there for four years.

Afterwards, Sarvis used the GI Bill to enroll at what then was Arizona State University before transferring to the University of New Mexico where he enrolled in the ROTC program and earned his engineering degree. Upon his graduation, he was commissioned into the United States Air Force Reserve that he served for 28 years, retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel.

He returned to Prescott to pursue his career, hired by the city as its engineer. He did that for four years. He then accepted a job on a survey crew for Yavapai County. In 1962, he was promoted to county engineer. He remained in that job for more than two decades before starting his own word-of-mouth surveying and engineering business that he operated until he was in his 80s. He said he still has his stamp, and occasionally will still certify plans for preferred clients.

His daughter said her father’s vitality is a gift, particularly since 16 years old the family nearly lost him to a heart attack that required a quadruple bypass. He, too, suffers from atrial fibrillation.

The man his daughter boasts used to move as quickly as a “mountain goat” said he definitely goes at a slower pace these days.

His preferred outing these days, other than to visit family, is “donating money to the Indians at the casino.”

An engraving on one of the dozens of photo frames around his house speaks to Sarvis’ true passion: “Family brings heaven a little closer to home.”