Suzanne Rena May Ryan, 65, born June 17, 1951, in Toronto, Canada, went home to be with the Lord on June 4, 2017, in Prescott, Ariz. Suzanne is survived by her husband, William Ryan of Prescott Valley; son Roy Vargas in Alhambra, Calif.; and step-daughters, Heidi Ryan of Prescott, and Tiffany Ryan of Prescott Valley.



Information provided by survivors.