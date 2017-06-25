Obituary: Patricia Irene Andrus

Patricia Irene Andrus, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away May 07, 2017, surrounded by family.



Born to Forrest and Lillias Carpenter in Massachusetts, March 17, 1925. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Vida and Esther; husband, Jesse; son, Steve; daughter-in-law, Diane; granddaughter, Rene; and great-grandson, Riddick.



Pat is survived by daughters Althea (John) Haynes and Susan (Mark) Whitener, 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 22 great-great-grandchildren, plus sisters, Ruth Marston and Althea Maynard.



She worked for the Social Sec. Admin. Retiring from the Forestry Service where she ran the ‘base camp’ at several fires. Patricia loved camping with her husband and family.



Pat spent the last 10 years at Prescott Samaritan Village. Loving life at “The Village” she lovingly called herself a “lifer”.



Pat’s family would like to thank PSV for their love and care. Also thanking the grandchildren who kept mom loved and smiling, Rhonda Smith, Brenda Schelldorf and Sharon Felker, plus all their children for many Sunday-Fundays of her life. Her grandchildren; David Andrus, Will Adams, Shawn Weaver Sr. and Kevin Weaver were farther away but loved her just as much.



Pat was an awesome Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great-Great-Grandmother. She will sadly be missed by all who knew her.





