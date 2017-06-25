Obituary: Donald Fancis McNulty, Jr.

Donald Francis McNulty, Jr. passed away quietly on June 20, 2017 at the Prescott Veterans Administration Medical Center after a brief illness. His wife Eleanor and daughter Amanda were at his side. Don was born in Kingman, Arizona on 10 December 1927, to Donald Francis McNulty and Virginia McNulty. He grew up in the mining areas around Kingman, to include Chloride, and Oatman. He was graduated from Kingman High School in 1947. During these early years he worked helping his mother in her cafes, in the mining industry, and on Davis Dam as it was being constructed.



After high school he received an ROTC scholarship to ASU. He taught biology at Scottsdale High School for a brief time prior to entering the US Army commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Field Artillery Branch. His career took him all over the world, including tours in Germany, Korea, and two tours to Vietnam and a tour in Cambodia. He retired as a Major in 1973, after receiving numerous awards to include the Bronze Star Medal.



He retired to Prescott, Arizona and took a job as administrative Service Officer at the Arizona Pioneers’ Home. There he met and married his wife Eleanor. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage. Don and Eleanor worked together in reality and were accomplished aviators. They were very active in flying groups and have flown all over the country in their Grumman tiger airplane.



Don is survived by his wife Eleanor; his daughter Amanda; his daughter in law Anne; his granddaughter Jessica and her Husband Justin. Don was blessed with wonderful supportive friends and family during his lifetime. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at the Arizona Pioneers’ Home, the Prescott VA CLC, and hospice ward.



Ruffner-Wakelin funeral home will be caring for Don. A memorial and celebration of Don’s life will be held on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the lobby at the Arizona Pioneer’s Home in Prescott. In lieu of flowers family requests donations in memory of Don be sent to be AZ pioneers’ Home activities department, 300 South McCormick Street, Prescott, AZ, 86301.



Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.



Information provided by survivors