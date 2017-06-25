Obituary: Beverly Jean Burns

Beverly Jean Burns, 89, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2017.



She was born at home on June 8, 1928 in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Tom O. and Grace Pearl (Crawford) Bellwood. She grew up in Flagstaff, spending much of her youth on the Arizona State Teachers College (now NAU) where her father was a professor, president, and dean. She met her husband, Jim Burns, while attending Arizona State Teachers College. After graduation, she taught first grade in Kingman, Arizona, before they married July 7, 1952.



She loved God and Jesus. She was active in the Prescott United Methodist Church for many years and was one of the founding members of Prescott Community Church, where she faithfully attended to the end of her life. She had been a member of PEO for seventy years and cherished her many friends in this organization. Her circle of friends and people she touched was far reaching. Her love of nature made her a gardener and a curious and avid bird watcher. Her green thumb was especially evident in the African violets she raised and gave away.



She was a beloved wife, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her parents Tom and Grace Bellwood; and her sister Lorraine Hunt. She is survived by her husband Jim; daughters Jane (Richard) French; and Christine Maxwell; two grandchildren, Bryan (Kim) Smith and Laurel Maxwell; and two great-grandchildren Max and Sophia.



She was deeply loved and cherished and will be missed by all. Celebration of Life services will be held at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott on June 30 at 10:30 a.m. Memorial gifts can be made to Prescott Community Church. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.



Information provided by survivors.