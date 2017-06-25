Need2Know: New shop in PV; House Chilson & Associates recognized

New ‘experiential retail establishment’ in PV

A new business called Rafter Eleven has just opened up next to Buffalo Wild Wings in Prescott Valley.

The self-described ‘experiential retail establishment’ includes a coffee and tea bar, an olive oil and balsamic bar, artisan breads and scones, and easy gourmet food. A wine bar is set to open as well in the next couple of months.

The business is located at 2985 N. Centre Court Suite B (previously occupied by Cork and Cuisine) and can be reached by calling 928-227-2050.

The Rancher’s Wife closed, inventory up for auction

The Rancher’s Wife, a rustic furniture, home décor and western wear shop along Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott has closed. The store’s remaining inventory is currently up for auction. The auction is taking place entirely online at http://bit.ly/2sKqzNC and ends on Sunday, July 2, at 6 p.m.

Items being auctioned can be previewed at the shop, 156 S. Montezuma St, Prescott, on Thursday, June 29 from 12 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 30, from 12 to 8 p.m., Saturday, July 1 from 12 to 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

House Chilson & Associates recognized

Auto-Owners Insurance has announced that House-Chilson & Associates, of Prescott, has been named one of the top 10 growth agencies for the Company in the state of Arizona for 2016.



The agency was recognized at a luncheon meeting in Mesa, and at a reception with all regional associates, where they and other recipients were presented with a plaque commemorating their accomplishment. House-Chilson & Associates has represented Auto-Owners since 1992.

Jeff Tagsold, President & COO of Auto-Owners, thanked the agency for its support and its business, stating, “Their growth and support only help to make the entire community stronger and more secure. We are grateful they choose to do business with us.”

To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email twieds@prescottaz.com; for legal advertisements, email tbryant@prescottaz.com.