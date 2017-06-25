Goodwin Fire spreads to 1,000 acres

The Goodwin Fire that started Saturday afternoon south of Prescott had spread to cover 1,000 acres by 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the United States Forest Service.

It is considered a Type 3 incident on the scale of 1 to 5 (one is largest, five is smallest). However, a Type 1 Incident Management Team is expected to take over command of the first at 6 a.m. Monday and a full suppression strategy is being implemented, according to the release.

The fire began around 4 p.m., Saturday, June 24 near the junction of Senator Highway (FR 52) and County Road 177. The community of Pine Flat was evacuated as a precaution, but the fire remains to the west of that location.

Mayer High School is acting as the evacuation center, according to a release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. For information on the evacuation, call 928-771-3321.

Six helicopters, six engines, three crews, two air attack planes and one water tender has been assigned to the fire.

Authorities are asking people to stay off of Senator Highway to keep it clear for emergency personnel.

Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect throughout the Prescott National Forest, meaning no fires or shooting is permitted. The wind is at 9 to 13 miles per hour Sunday, helping to fuel the fire.